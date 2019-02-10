NYFW

See Bella Hadid and Sasha Pivovarova Get Runway Ready Backstage at Brandon Maxwell's Glamorous Fall 2019 Show

Brandon Maxwell is known for having heavy hitters on his runway. This season, Karlie Kloss hung up her modeling shoes and was seated front row near Ashley Graham, but seasoned supermodels like Sasha Pivovarova and early 00's Brazilian favorite Caroline Trentini both walked in all-white ensembles. Backstage, we learned that no good beauty look starts without a de-puffing gel eye mask, amany of the models who sported them while still in their street clothes proved. The beauty look was clean and fresh this season; Maxwell's gorgeous clothes speak well for themselves. Bella Hadid, dressed in an elevated take on a sporty tennis dress, proved that a solid dose of mascara and touch of blush for good measure is all you need to kill it on the runway. As Maxwell's guests began to arrive (much to their delight, they were greeted with chicken wings and champagne), models slipped on their looks, in black white, lime green, baby blue, and two bold fuchsias, and took their places behind an ivory curtain, ready to walk the runway.
Backstage at the Brandon Maxwell FW19 show during New York Fashion week on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
