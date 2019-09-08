NYFW

Go Backstage at Brandon Maxwell with Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk

When it comes to dressing powerful women, Brandon Maxwell tends to go for the slightly over-the-top or at least for some sculptural drama (just ask Lady Gaga or Issa Rae). But this New York Fashion Week, he pared that somewhat exaggerated style down quite a bit. Irina Shayk made a return to the runway, where she walked along with Bella Hadid, for Maxwell's Spring 2020 collection, which emphasized menswear looks and casual, everyday brunch-going style instead of his usual shiny evening wear. These sharply tailored classics were not limited to the ladies, either—Maxwell introduced about ten looks for men, including some green and red suits and mock neck knit shirts. See more backstage photos of the models off-duty before they hit the runway, here.
Backstage at the Brandon Maxwell SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
