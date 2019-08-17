Brassaï, Couple in a Café, near the place d'Italie, c. 1932. Featured in the retrospective exhibition "Brassaï," on view at the Foam photography museum in Amsterdam from September 13 through December 4, 2019.
Brassaï, Streetwalker, near the Place d'Italie, 1932. Featured in the retrospective exhibition "Brassaï," on view at the Foam photography museum in Amsterdam from September 13 through December 4, 2019.
Brassaï, Gala Soireé at Maxim's, May 1949. Featured in the retrospective exhibition "Brassaï," on view at the Foam photography museum in Amsterdam from September 13 through December 4, 2019.
Brassaï, On the Boulevard Saint-Jacques, 1930-1932. Featured in the retrospective exhibition "Brassaï," on view at the Foam photography museum in Amsterdam from September 13 through December 4, 2019.
Brassaï, View through the pont Royal toward the pont Solférino, c. 1933. Featured in the retrospective exhibition "Brassaï," on view at the Foam photography museum in Amsterdam from September 13 through December 4, 2019.
Brassaï, Matisse with His Model, 1939. Featured in the retrospective exhibition "Brassaï," on view at the Foam photography museum in Amsterdam from September 13 through December 4, 2019.