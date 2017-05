From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Charles and Diana (and Camilla), a Brief History of British Royal Weddings—And Their Attending Scandals

Few nations can declare devotion to their monarchs on the scale the British love their royal family. When Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, married Kate Middleton in 2011, the broadcast garnered nearly 20 million viewers on BBC One, an additional nearly 23 million Americans watching across 11 different networks on this side of the pond; 1,900 family members, friends, fellow royals, and politicians attended the service. The train on Middleton's Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen -designed dress measured nearly nine feet in length, long enough to view from the cheap seats. But throughout the years, the relationships of the royal family have been viewed with the scrutiny Americans don't even lend to Beyoncé, the closest thing we have to a monarch on this side of the pond. Back in the 19th century, it was Victoria who, during her wedding to Albert, set the tone for all white dresses to follow; the complicated web of affairs that marked the relationship between Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker Bowles transfixed the nation for several decades. Though Pippa Middleton 's wedding this weekend to hedge fund manager James Matthews perhaps won't be quite of the order of a royal in line for the throne, it has nevertheless captured the tabloids. On the occasion of the younger Middleton's marriage, we look back at a few of the most notable royal weddings, from reigning queen Elizabeth II to today.