Bruce Weber Shares Intimate Photographs of the Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Photographer Bruce Weber has known Natalia Vodianova for 15 years, since before she earned the nickname "Supernova" and started the Naked Heart foundation. "I first photographed her in the ­Dominican Republic for this magazine after she had just arrived in America," Weber recalls. "Meeting her was like a thunderclap." For W's June/July 2017 issue, which celebrates Vodianova, the legendary photographer shares some photographs he has taken of the model through the years. See them all here.