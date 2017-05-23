View as Slideshow

Bruce Weber Shares Intimate Photographs of the Supermodel Natalia Vodianova

Photographer Bruce Weber has known Natalia Vodianova for 15 years, since before she earned the nickname "Supernova" and started the Naked Heart foundation. "I first photographed her in the ­Dominican Republic for this magazine after she had just arrived in America," Weber recalls. "Meeting her was like a thunderclap." For W's June/July 2017 issue, which celebrates Vodianova, the legendary photographer shares some photographs he has taken of the model through the years. See them all here.
&quot;Here we go together down a path of good times. xo&quot; -B.W. Golden Beach
Photographs by Bruce Weber
"Here we go together down a path of good times. xo" -B.W. Golden Beach

Photographs by Bruce Weber, Bottom right: ©Pirelli Calendar 2003
Bruce Weber, Natalia Vodianova