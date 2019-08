Allow Timothée Chalamet and Victoria Beckham To Provide Your Ultimate Burning Man Inspiration

Once an experimental, art-infused, free-spirited festival, Burning Man has certainly changed over the years. Yes, it still is all of those things, but once you start getting regulars in mega celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, and Cara Delevingne, things invariably get a little heightened. Case in point: while phones aren't allowed on the playa, we still get plenty of glimpses into what goes on in the mysterious oasis, thanks to plenty of Instagram photos. Here's what we've gleaned: when it comes to fashion, the weirder the better. So, we've taken a dive into the W archives to give you some inspiration for your own Burning Man-inspired look, whether you are heading west or not.