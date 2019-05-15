Cannes Film Festival 2019 Red Carpet: See What Everyone Wore

For the most part, film festivals are typically more industry conventions where wheeling and dealing happens than glamorous affairs—that is, of course, unless you are showing at the Cannes Film Festival, which features the only must-watch red carpet on the festival circuit. Taking place each May in the south of France, the annual fest routinely brings out the world's A-list actresses, as well as a fair share of supermodels, for a weeklong slew of red carpet premieres, parties, and luxe yacht adventures. Of course, a luxe locale calls for a luxe wardrobe, and each year, the stars bring it with the most over-the-top gowns and jewels. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Jury Photocall - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli
1/13

Elle Fanning attends the Jury photocall during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

George Pimentel
2/13

Izabel Goulart attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Dominique Charriau
3/13

Julianne Moore attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

George Pimentel
4/13

Romee Strijd attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Samir Hussein
5/13

Selena Gomez attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli
6/13

Charlotte Gainsbourg arriving at the Gala Dinner during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

George Pimentel
7/13

Chloe Sevigny arriving at the Gala Dinner during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

George Pimentel
8/13

Selena Gomez arriving at the Gala Dinner during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli
9/13

Tilda Swinton arriving at the Gala Dinner during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Marc Piasecki
10/13

Malgosia Bela attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Tony Barson
11/13

Eva Longoria attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
12/13

Elle Fanning attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Daniele Venturelli
13/13

Julianne Moore attends the photocall for "See Life Through A Different Lens" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France.

