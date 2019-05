For the most part, film festivals are typically more industry conventions where wheeling and dealing happens than glamorous affairs—that is, of course, unless you are showing at the Cannes Film Festival , which features the only must-watch red carpet on the festival circuit. Taking place each May in the south of France, the annual fest routinely brings out the world's A-list actresses, as well as a fair share of supermodels, for a weeklong slew of red carpet premieres, parties, and luxe yacht adventures. Of course, a luxe locale calls for a luxe wardrobe, and each year, the stars bring it with the most over-the-top gowns and jewels. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.