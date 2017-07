Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Angelina Jolie and More Actresses Who Have Cut Their Hair for Hollywood

After announcing that she was experimenting with her hair color because she was about to undergo a dramatic transformation for her next film, Life in a Year , Cara Delevingne debuted her her newest do. And following in the model's footsteps, actress Kate Hudson , who shaved her golden blonde waves for an upcoming film with Sia, is the latest to join the ranks of stars who have parted with their locks for a role. Hudson isn't the first to lose hair for a part: actresses like Demi Moore Angelina Jolie , and Natalie Portman have all similarly cut their hair for a role. Here, a look back at 10 leading ladies who have all sported shorter styles in the name of Hollywood.