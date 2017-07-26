Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Angelina Jolie and More Actresses Who Have Cut Their Hair for Hollywood

Actress Demi Moore shaved her long, signature locks for her role in G.I. Jane.
Actress Hilary Swank cut her hair for her Oscar-winning role in the Boys Don't Cry.
To play the '70s and '80s supermodel Gia Carangi in the HBO TV film Gia, actress Angelina Jolie cut her dark hair into a shorter style.
Actress Cate Blanchett buzzed her blonde locks for her role in the movie Heaven.
After shaving her hair for her role in V for Vendetta, actress Natalie Portman paired her buzz cut with taupe smoky eye and a nude lip on the red carpet.
Anne Hathaway chopped off her long, brunette hair for her role in the musical Les Misérables, and won an Oscar.
Actress Tilda Swinton went completely bald for her role in Doctor Strange, but let her hair grow back in stages.
Attending theComic-Con International 2013, actress Karen Gillian debuts her buzzed cut that shaved her head for her role in Guardians of The Galaxy.
South African beauty Charlize Theron went short for her role in the film Mad Max: Fury Road.
Actress Kirsten Stewart debuted her newest do, a platinum pixie, for her future role in the movie Underwater.
Model and actress Cara Delevingne debuted her newly shaved head as she prepares for her role in her upcoming film Life in a Year.
Kate Hudson gets into character for her role in her new film with singer Sia, debuting her recently shaved head.