A Look Back at Cara Delevingne’s Best Runway Moments

In 2011, Cara Delevingne appeared on the runway for the first time, at London Fashion Week, for Burberry’s fall collection. It was fitting, then, when she broke her Fashion Week hiatus and returned to the runway in February 2018 to walk in Christopher Bailey’s last Burberry show at London Fashion Week. In those seven years, Delevingne has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and revered supermodels of the decade, walking for major houses such as Chanel , Marc Jacobs, and Emilio Pucci, as well as in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Delevingne has maintained her reigning status as an in-demand It girl in the worlds of fashion and Hollywood, with her best looks on the runway ranging from daring to demure, whether she’s wearing a Burberry multicolor coat or an angelic all-white Chanel ensemble. Here, a look at the supermodel’s history on the catwalk, from those early days at Burberry to her most recent return to the runway at Balmain.