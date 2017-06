How Carla Bruni Went From Model Chanteuse to French First Lady—And Back Again

It was an unlikely tale: girl scores a Guess campaign , quickly becomes one of the highest paid high fashion models in the world, starts a wildly successful music career, and, in the end, surprisingly becomes the First Lady of France. And for Carla Bruni , it was reality. The Italian-born beauty quickly rose to prominence as one of the world's most in-demands models in the '90s, modeling for the likes of Dior, Givenchy, Chanel, and Prada, before switching gears and releasing her debut album, Quelqu'un m'a dit, in 2002. Five years later, she met Nicholas Sarkozy, then president of France, and within months had herself officially become political royalty. Throughout it all, however, one thing has remained constant: Bruni's effortlessly chic style. A fan of perfectly tailored separates, the sleek evening gown, and expertly coiffed hair, the multi-hyphenate always looks to be the picture of put together—with just enough edge. Here, a look back at her best style moments.