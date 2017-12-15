Star Wars

Celebrating Carrie Fisher's Final Appearance as Princess Leia

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the latest installment of the intergalactic franchise, will be Carrie Fisher’s last appearance in the series. In 1977, Fisher was cast as Princess Leia, a symbol of the resistance and leader of the Rebel Alliance, and at just 20 years old, she skyrocketed to fame alongside fellow newcomers Mark Hamill as future jedi Luke Skywalker, and Harrison Ford as the sardonic smuggler, Han Solo. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, appears alongside her in The Last Jedi, and the film is dedicated in Fisher's honor. The actress passed away last December, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60, but her legacy lives on in the Star Wars universe. This collection from the archives takes a look back at the icon, from her first appearance as Princess Leia to her last.
1/16
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection
2/16

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, 1983. Image courtesy of ©20th Century-Fox Film Corp. / Everett Collection.

David James
3/16

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Director Rian Johnson and Carrie Fisher, on set, 2017. Photo by David James/ © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Lucasfilm Ltd. /Image courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
4/16

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Carrie Fisher, 1980, Image courtesy of ©Lucasfilms / Everett Collection.

©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
5/16

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Carrie Fisher and a medical droid, 1980. Image courtesy of ©Lucasfilm Ltd. / Everett Collection.

Courtesy Everett Collection
6/16

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Billy Dee Williams, Chewbacca, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, 1980. Image courtesy of Everett Collection. =

Courtesy Everett Collection
7/16

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, C-3PO and Carrie Fisher, 1983. Image courtesy of Everett Collection.

8/16

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, Carrie Fisher, 1983. Image courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
9/16

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, 1977. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
10/16

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, Carrie Fisher, 1983

11/16

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, 1983. Image courtesy of ©Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. / Everett Collection

©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection
12/16

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, 1980. Image courtesy of ©20th Century Fox/Everett Collection.

©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
13/16

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, 1980. Image courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection
14/16

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Carrie Fisher, 1977. Image courtesy of Lucas Films/Courtesy Everett Collection.

Randy Holmes
15/16

Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega & Carrie Fisher promoting "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, November 23, 2016. Image courtesy of Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images.

Todd Williamson
16/16

Carrie Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Image courtesy of Todd Williamson/Getty Images.

Keywords

Carrie FisherStar WarsArchivesStar Wars The Last Jedi