Inside the Annual #CartierParty: Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller, Idris Elba and More Embrace the Evening's Theme of "Bold and Fearless" On Thursday night, Cartier hosted its annual international party in celebration of the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch at San Francisco's Pier 48. For the occasion, the industrial pier was completely transformed--rooms in the front became the Cartier Social Lab, a three day-long series of panels and discussions with speakers like Idris Elba, Neville Wakefield, and Freida Pinto, amongst others, while the large open area towards the back of the pier became a cavernous party space, where stars like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Nas and more could dance to music by performers like Phoenix, Hot Chip, and Jamie XX. Go inside the star-studded event here.