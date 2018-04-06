Inside the Annual #CartierParty: Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller, Idris Elba and More Embrace the Evening's Theme of "Bold and Fearless"

On Thursday night, Cartier hosted its annual international party in celebration of the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch at San Francisco's Pier 48. For the occasion, the industrial pier was completely transformed--rooms in the front became the Cartier Social Lab, a three day-long series of panels and discussions with speakers like Idris Elba, Neville Wakefield, and Freida Pinto, amongst others, while the large open area towards the back of the pier became a cavernous party space, where stars like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Nas and more could dance to music by performers like Phoenix, Hot Chip, and Jamie XX. Go inside the star-studded event here.
The Cartier Party : Santos de Cartier
Jake Gyllenhaal attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Sienna Miller and Chloe Sevigny attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Freida Pinto attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Winnie Harlow, Idris Elba, and Sabrina Dhowre attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

The entrence to Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Dave Franco attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Sofia Boutella and Lily Collins attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Sofia Coppola attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Inside Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Nas attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Annabelle Wallis and Aaron Paul attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Melanie Laurent attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Bianca Brandolini attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Inside Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Aimee Mullins and Rupert Friend attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Edgar Ramirez attends Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Chloe Sevigny and Liev Schreiber attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

Simi and Haze Khadra attend Cartier's annual party, this year in celebration of the Santos de Cartier watch, at San Francisco's Pier 48. Photo courtesy of Cartier.

