Cecil Beaton's Photographs of Queen Elizabeth II, Audrey Hepburn, and Others Who Sat For One of the Most Talented Social Butterflies in the World

Has anyone ever climbed society so beautifully as Cecil Beaton? Everywhere he went—and the photographer, illustrator, writer, and production designer threw open the doors of fashion, royalty, Hollywood, Broadway, and more—Beaton, born to an English family that was almost-but-not-exactly posh, managed to refashion it to suit his very sharp eye. And Love, Cecil, a documentary out this week by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, is a potent reminder of Beaton's talent and prodigious capacity for beauty. From the 20's through his death in 1980, at the age of 76, we see Beaton master any aesthetics that he encountered: In Hollywood, he was responsible for the wonderland look and costumes of My Fair Lady; in fashion, he was one of Conde Nast's dynamos in fashion and celebrity photography as well as illustration; in London society, his pictures translated the fantasy of the Bright Young Things for posterity. Vreeland, whose husband is the grandson of Diana Vreeland (who turns up in the film), does record the low points, too—namely, when an anti-Semitic slur in one of his magazine illustrations got Beaton shunned from Conde Nast for a spell. But even then, his rebound was grand, with Beaton becoming Queen Elizabeth's trusted photographer for many years. Here, a look at some of the famous names that fell under his eye over a life spectacularly lived.
Queen Elizabeth II
George Eksts
Queen Elizabeth II

Photos courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

Victoria and Albert Museum London
Queen Elizabeth II

Photos courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Gary Cooper

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Marlon Brando

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Richard Avedon

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

David Bailey

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Audrey Hepburn

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Audrey Hepburn

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Marilyn Monroe

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Marlene Dietrich

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

David Hockney

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Christopher Isherwood

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Truman Capote

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Barbra Streisand

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Diana Vreeland

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

Andy Warhol

Photograph courtesy of Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's.

