Celebrate National Girlfriends Day Like These Famous BFFs

If you were looking for an excuse to post a picture of you and your best friend on Instagram today, you're in luck. According to the myriad of hashtags populating the app, today is National Girlfriends Day, a handy excuse to celebrate the best of female friendships. Luckily, there are plenty of examples in Hollywood to go around to serve as your inspiration for a photographic declaration of love and affection. Have a pic of the two of you dressed to the nines? Channel Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the 2016 Grammy Awards in all their primary colored-gown glory. Or feeling a bit more frisky? Look no further than Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner caught mid-embrace. And if you must do a kiss-y face, you might as well call in some backup—just ask Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner. Here, in honor of this august holiday, a look back at some very famous celebrity friends showing off just how much they love one another.