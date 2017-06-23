Photo by Tyler Mitchell. Creative direction Tyler Mitchell and Noah Dillon.
"Warhol always knew a great beauty when he saw one." Jack Pierson, Tabboo!, Hapi Phace, and Jimmy Paul at an NYC pride parade in 1983. Photo by Andy Warhol.
Photo by Steven Klein.
Edie Windsor in Montauk in 2013. First published in All-American Journal. Photo by Bruce Weber.
"'Kiki' is a world where LGBTQ youths of color are empowered by staging dance competitions. It provides a safe haven, love and support for queer, trans gender, black and Latino young people. Kiki is a political statement. I photographed these Kiki dancers at the premier of the movie 'Kiki' in East Harlem in 2016." Photo by Janette Beckman.
Ben in Arad, July 2016. Photo by Mayan Toledano.
Photo by Olivia Bee.
Michael, 2015. Photo by Thomas Whiteside.
Photo by Olivia Malone.
Ava McAvoy. It was a collaboration. One of many with Nicola Formichetti. First published in Free Magazine, March 2016. Photo by Richard Burbridge.