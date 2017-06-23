5 / 10

"'Kiki' is a world where LGBTQ youths of color are empowered by staging dance competitions. It provides a safe haven, love and support for queer, trans gender, black and Latino young people. Kiki is a political statement. I photographed these Kiki dancers at the premier of the movie 'Kiki' in East Harlem in 2016." Photo by Janette Beckman.