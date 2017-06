The month of June in the United States is reserved to celebrate Pride , in all its sexual and gender expressions, and to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York, a turning point in the treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans . It's an occasion of joy and also remembrance, for all the progress made since 1969 and all the progress still left to fight for. In the lead up to the pride parades this weekend in San Francisco and New York, W asked its favorite photographers to express in one, unpublished image what pride means to them. For Bruce Weber , it's turning his lens on pioneering LGBT activists like Edie Windsor. For Thomas Whiteside, it seems to be photographing his boyfriend, the model Michael Bailey-Gates , in the nude. While Olivia Bee , for her part, turned to kids in love and Steven Klein showcased how gender often isn't as straightforward as we think. See their images, plus Andy Warhol 's snapshot from an '80s era New York pride parade, here.