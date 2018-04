A Visual History of Celebrities at Coachella, From Kendall Jenner to Clint Eastwood

Tomorrow, thousands of music lovers will flock to the desert for weekend one of Coachella . Among the masses, celebrities will mingle with the plebes as they take in sets from Lorde, Lady Gaga, Radiohead, The xx, and more. Since its inception, the arts and music festival has attracted a starry crowd, made that much more apparent by the rise of Instagram in recent years. There are certain celebrities who attend every year, including Jared Leto, Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, and Vanessa Hudgens, reigning queen of Coachella, while the younger crowd, including Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber, have recently jumped on the trend. Then there are the unexpected, the non-Millennial celebrities you'd not think to spot in the crowd. Case in point: Clint Eastwood, who made a surprise appearance at the 2011 festival. Here, an exhaustive look back at celebrities traipsing the festival grounds.