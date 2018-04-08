Coachella

A Visual History of Celebrities at Coachella, From Kendall Jenner to Clint Eastwood

Tomorrow, thousands of music lovers will flock to the desert for weekend one of Coachella. Among the masses, celebrities will mingle with the plebes as they take in sets from Lorde, Lady Gaga, Radiohead, The xx, and more. Since its inception, the arts and music festival has attracted a starry crowd, made that much more apparent by the rise of Instagram in recent years. There are certain celebrities who attend every year, including Jared Leto, Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, and Vanessa Hudgens, reigning queen of Coachella, while the younger crowd, including Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber, have recently jumped on the trend. Then there are the unexpected, the non-Millennial celebrities you'd not think to spot in the crowd. Case in point: Clint Eastwood, who made a surprise appearance at the 2011 festival. Here, an exhaustive look back at celebrities traipsing the festival grounds.
2007 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 1
Cameron Diaz attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Kirsten Dunst and Alexander Skarsgård attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Dita von Teese attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Sky Ferreira attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Lily Collins and Kate Bosworth attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Danny Devito attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Emma Watson attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Brie Larson attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Katy Perry and Rihanna attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Agyness Deyn attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Sofia Richie attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Diane Kruger attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Clint Eastwood attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Behati Prinsloo attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Zoe Kravitz attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Miles Teller attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne and Sienna Miller attend the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Emmy Rossum attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Jared Leto attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Sarah Snyder attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Kristen Stewart attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Paris Hilton attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Brooklyn Beckham attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Casey Cott, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes attend H&M Loves Coachella Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.

Riz Ahmed and Travis Scott attend the Moschino Candy Crush Desert Party hosted by Jeremy Scott on April 15, 2017 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for M Booth/King Digital)

Drake and French Montana attend The Levi's Brand Presents NEON CARNIVAL with Tequila Don Julio on April 15, 2017 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/WireImage)

