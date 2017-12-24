Travel

What Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, and Karl Lagerfeld Do on Private Planes

Celebrities like Kim Kardashians, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and more give "leg room" a whole new meaning with their private jet Instagrams. Here, see all the ridiculous things you can do with all that space, like throw a Popeyes sleepover party, give your bag its own seat, and dine like you're at a restaurant.
Beyonce Rocks Booty-Baring Hot Pants in Sexy New Photos With Jay-Z
Beyonce.com
1/19

Beyoncé donned an opulent $13,000 ensemble for her private flight with Jay-Z.

Photo by @beyonce.

2/19

Just a month after this photo was taken, Nicki Minaj showed how a bad bitch leaves London to go to Prague in this highly informational video.

Photo by @nickiminaj.

3/19

The queen of Canada herself, Céline Dion, giving a master class on how to look fly while you fly.

Photo by @celinedion.

4/19

Chrissy Teigen summoned her closest friends and family for a Pan-Am inspired birthday bash on a private jet in November 2017.

Photo by @chrissyteigen.

5/19

Kim Kardashian flew private on her way to NYFW in February 2017.

Photo by @kimkardashian.

6/19

Sometimes you have to inspect the wings yourself, like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Photo by @letthelordbewithyou.

7/19

Before leaving the mountains, Bella Hadid had to snap a pic of her private jet.

Photo by @bellahadid.

8/19

On the same trip, Gigi Hadid snapped a pic of Bella before boarding.

Photo by @gigihadid.

9/19

Nicki Minaj proves that leg room doesn't just apply to the seat in front of you.

Photo by @nickiminaj.

10/19

Like she says, playing cards on a private jet is her idea of an "up date."

Photo by @nickiminaj.

11/19

The Kardashians picked up Popeyes for the plane ride. The question is do they deliver to the tarmac?

Photo by @khloekardashian.

12/19

Karl Lagerfeld, on the other hand, prefers fine dining.

Photo by @bentoub.

13/19

Nicky Hilton's enormous bag gets its own seat.

Photo by @parishilton.

14/19

Marc Jacobs' dogs each get their own.

Photo by @themarcjacobs.

15/19

Victoria Beckham puts on her slippers.

Photo by @victoriabeckham.

16/19

Selena Gomez treats planes like the doctor's office.

Photo by @selenagomez.

17/19

Kris Jenner says its the only time she can really be alone.

Photo by @krisjenner.

18/19

Rihanna spreads out.

Photo by @badgalriri.

19/19

...And tucks herself in.

Photo by @badgalriri.

Keywords

FlyingKardashiansKarl LagerfeldNicki MinajPlanesPrivate JetRihannaVictoria BeckhamDestination On InstagramCelebrity Travel