Beyoncé donned an opulent $13,000 ensemble for her private flight with Jay-Z.
Photo by @beyonce.
Just a month after this photo was taken, Nicki Minaj showed how a bad bitch leaves London to go to Prague in this highly informational video.
Photo by @nickiminaj.
The queen of Canada herself, Céline Dion, giving a master class on how to look fly while you fly.
Photo by @celinedion.
Chrissy Teigen summoned her closest friends and family for a Pan-Am inspired birthday bash on a private jet in November 2017.
Photo by @chrissyteigen.
Kim Kardashian flew private on her way to NYFW in February 2017.
Photo by @kimkardashian.
Sometimes you have to inspect the wings yourself, like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.
Photo by @letthelordbewithyou.
Before leaving the mountains, Bella Hadid had to snap a pic of her private jet.
Photo by @bellahadid.
On the same trip, Gigi Hadid snapped a pic of Bella before boarding.
Photo by @gigihadid.
Nicki Minaj proves that leg room doesn't just apply to the seat in front of you.
Photo by @nickiminaj.
Like she says, playing cards on a private jet is her idea of an "up date."
Photo by @nickiminaj.
The Kardashians picked up Popeyes for the plane ride. The question is do they deliver to the tarmac?
Photo by @khloekardashian.
Karl Lagerfeld, on the other hand, prefers fine dining.
Photo by @bentoub.
Nicky Hilton's enormous bag gets its own seat.
Photo by @parishilton.
Marc Jacobs' dogs each get their own.
Photo by @themarcjacobs.
Victoria Beckham puts on her slippers.
Photo by @victoriabeckham.
Selena Gomez treats planes like the doctor's office.
Photo by @selenagomez.
Kris Jenner says its the only time she can really be alone.
Photo by @krisjenner.
Rihanna spreads out.
Photo by @badgalriri.