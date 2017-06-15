"Attention!" screams Nicki Minaj in an Instagram video posted late Monday night. She stands, hips jutting, in head-to-toe pink on an airport tarmac in London. She rolls her eyes, exhausted by the task of delivering yet another public service announcement. "This is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague," she says matter-of-factly. "You bitches can't even spell Prague!"

And with that Minaj struts away, her long weave waving goodbye behind her as she marches onto her private jet .

This is certainly not Nicki Minaj's first stunt on on airport tarmac, nor is she a stranger to the social media flex. She's been known to Instagram every angle of her high life, from twerking on top of a limo parked outside her private jet, to gambling while onboard. She even has bars about flying private. For example, on her 2014 single, "Only," she raps: "Dinner with my man on a G5 is my idea of a update." Get it?

Minaj's most recent post, however, has spawned a trending hashtag, #NickiMinajChallenge, with which her fans are posting their own, "This is how bad bitches..." do a various number of things, from taking out the trash to collecting a welfare check—proving you don't have to live large to be a bad bitch in Nicki Minaj's eyes.

Loading View on Instagram

This particular hashtag is actually a reference to the #BowWowChallenge, which started trending earlier this spring when the rapper Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet on Instagram that the internet quickly discovered was not his. In fact, it was lifted from a Florida limo and van service, and a fan snapped a photo of him boarding a commercial flight that same day. Busted!

Minaj, however, would never be caught dead with fakes. No fake friends, no frauds, and certainly no other flying than private. So, you have our attention, Ms. Minaj. Here's what we learned about summer travel from the expert herself.

1. Take a Lyft to the tarmac, not an Uber.

Loading View on Instagram

2. Or, race there in a Maybach when things are really surging.

Loading View on Instagram

3. Chanel slides get their own seat.

Loading View on Instagram

4. When you forget your sunglasses, tell the pilot to turn around.

Loading View on Instagram

5. Pack your Louis Vuitton suitcases, and your man.

Loading View on Instagram

6. Turn the flight into dinner and an "up-date."

Loading View on Instagram

7. Twerk on top of the limo before boarding for extra points.

Loading View on Instagram

