Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is no stranger to aging and beauty, having penned two books on the subjects of health, wellness, and living your best life. However, when promoting her first title, The Body Book, in 2014, Diaz told Entertainment Tonight that she had tried Botox and it had changed her face—not for the better. "I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like a little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to be like that,'" Diaz said. "I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."

However, Diaz doesn't judge anyone who wants to go under the needle. "They're to help people feel a little better about themselves," she told the Huffington Post in May 2016. "If they do feel better about themselves, then those procedures have worked. I have no problem with that. And [in] a lot of instances, it does make you look like you’ve taken a nap ... or that you might be a little younger than you looked maybe the day before."