Destination: Court Side

Rihanna Isn't The Only Celebrity Obsessed With Sitting Courtside At Basketball Games

In the dog days of summer, we are privvy to snapshots of celebrities snacking on hotdogs and beer in the stands at baseball games and the World series, and every fall we're treated to endless courtside shots of our favorite stars as they down popcorn and vodka sodas while watching the—let's be honest—much more exciting sport of basketball. Photos of Rihanna grinning ecstatically on the court at a Los Angeles Lakers game last month have been widely circulated, but she's not the only big name to hit up a basketball game this NBA season. Can you blame the celebrities for being so excited to sit court side, when, after all, ball is life? Here, a look a celebrities having the time of their lives while chilling on the court.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is seen at the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers on March 10, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Gabrielle Union seen courtside during the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat on April 9, 2019 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Shawn Mendes smiles from his court side seat during Game One of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on April 27, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Elisabeth Moss watches the International Friendly Basketball match between Canada and the USA at Qudos Bank Arena on August 26, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maluma attends the Chicago Bulls game against the New York Knicks on October 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch from courtside during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Khloe Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Drake attends a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 19, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Laverne Cox, James Shani and Issa Rae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

David Beckham and Romeo Beckham attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on October 27, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Chadwick Boseman attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Melissa Forde and Rihanna attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at the at Staples Center on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kourtney Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rich Paul and Chance the Rapper attend the game between the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks on November 6, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Emilia Clarke attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pete Davidson attends the Chicago Bulls game against the New York Knicks on October 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rich the Kid, Lil Pump, RD Whittington and Travis Barker attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Taraji P. Henson sits courtside during a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center on November 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Snoop Dogg attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs on November 3, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

