Arizona Is the Place to Be, According to It Girls, Celebrities, and Scions

Proenza Schouler knew they had their fingers on the pulse when they named one of their newest fragrances after the arid state, and threw a launch event for the perfume in Arizona at the beginning of November. But the creative directors of the New York-based label and the It Girls currently on a trip in the southwest are not the only ones to realize that Arizona is the place to be; plenty of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and scions like Patrick Schwarzenegger have known for a long time that the Arizona desert is a hot spot for a chic vacation. There’s a reason Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born character begins one of the film’s most beautiful ballads with a lyric about “that Arizona sky,” and with that golden hour light, who could refuse to see the beauty in the influencer’s destination du jour? The desert is having a moment, and only the most chic It girls are taking advantage of it right now. Try not to feel too much envy from looking at these stylish Arizona desert vacation photos, and let them inspire you for your next trip instead.
a model reclines
Photo by double3xposure.
Reese Blutstein relaxes on a multi-colored couch in Arizona, November 2018.

Photo by @maria_bernad.
Maria Bernad snapped a photo of some circular and chic interiors in Arcosanti, Arizona, October 2018.

Photo by @ylisssa.
Lysa Thieffry caught Madelynn Furlong in some knee high white boots in the middle of the Phoenix desert, November 2018.

Photo by @erika_boldrin.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Paradise Valley home is the stuff of dreams for the ultimate Instagram aesthetic, or at least that is the case for Erika Boldrin, who visited the site of the house, November 2018.

Photo by @shionat.
Stylist Shiona Turini made it a point to visit the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and pose in front of its Prairie style architecture, October 2018.

Photo by @sabinasocol.
One of our favorite French It Girls, Sabina Socol, stunned during golden hour in Red Rock, October 2018.

Photo by @steph_shep.
Proenza Schouler’s It Girls are not the only ones to visit Arizona for vacation—Stephanie Shepherd took a photo in the state’s Antelope Canyon just last year.

Photo by @madelynnfurlong.
Madelynn Furlong took a trip to the desert and stopped at Arizona’s Harold C. Price Sr. House, with the mountains peeking out in the background, October 2018.

Photo by @kylerichards18.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has also been spotted at Antelope Canyon, May 2018.

Photo by @lucywilliams02.
Lucy Williams stopped at the Frank Lloyd Wright house in Arizona during the Proenza Schouler desert extravaganza, October 2018.

Photo by @patrickschwarzenegger.
Patrick Schwarzenegger reached for the top of the canyon when he visited Arizona, July 2017.

Photo by @kendalljenner.
While she did not take any selfies, Kendall Jenner did take this coveted shot from inside one of the Arizona canyons, November 2017.

