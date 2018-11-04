Reese Blutstein relaxes on a multi-colored couch in Arizona, November 2018.
Maria Bernad snapped a photo of some circular and chic interiors in Arcosanti, Arizona, October 2018.
Lysa Thieffry caught Madelynn Furlong in some knee high white boots in the middle of the Phoenix desert, November 2018.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Paradise Valley home is the stuff of dreams for the ultimate Instagram aesthetic, or at least that is the case for Erika Boldrin, who visited the site of the house, November 2018.
Stylist Shiona Turini made it a point to visit the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and pose in front of its Prairie style architecture, October 2018.
One of our favorite French It Girls, Sabina Socol, stunned during golden hour in Red Rock, October 2018.
Proenza Schouler’s It Girls are not the only ones to visit Arizona for vacation—Stephanie Shepherd took a photo in the state’s Antelope Canyon just last year.
Madelynn Furlong took a trip to the desert and stopped at Arizona’s Harold C. Price Sr. House, with the mountains peeking out in the background, October 2018.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has also been spotted at Antelope Canyon, May 2018.
Lucy Williams stopped at the Frank Lloyd Wright house in Arizona during the Proenza Schouler desert extravaganza, October 2018.
Patrick Schwarzenegger reached for the top of the canyon when he visited Arizona, July 2017.
While she did not take any selfies, Kendall Jenner did take this coveted shot from inside one of the Arizona canyons, November 2017.