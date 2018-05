On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez stopped by the gym in Miami with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez—a normal enough activity for a couple that's practically inseparable, except that while Rodriguez simply carried a cup of coffee, Lopez notably held aa $18,500 Hermès leather tote , which presumably served as her gym bag. (And which hopefully was kept not in a locker while the pair worked up a sweat, but in a safe.) Lopez, however, is hardly alone in overdressing when it comes to the gym, which is understandable enough when you consider that it's one of paparazzi's favorite spots to catch stars off-guard—and, of course, looking less than camera-ready. There are some who have a less subtle approach— Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have both worked out in highly coveted pairs of Yeezy, and Kendall Jenner usually keeps it rather minimal with a teeny Louis Vuitton bag—while others prefer to go all or nothing. When Lady Gaga , for example, was on a Bikram yoga kick a few years ago, she'd show up to and somehow emerge from the humid, 95 to 108-degree studio with her hair perfectly coiffed, wearing designer pieces and pairings like a leotard and fishnets—the latter of which also happens to be an ensemble favored by Mariah Carey , who posted a series of Instagrams of herself similarly dressed for a workout last year. Take a look back at all of their perfectly sweat-free athluxury, here.