A Guide to the Absurd Athluxury Celebrities Have Worn to the Gym

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez stopped by the gym in Miami with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez—a normal enough activity for a couple that's practically inseparable, except that while Rodriguez simply carried a cup of coffee, Lopez notably held aa $18,500 Hermès leather tote, which presumably served as her gym bag. (And which hopefully was kept not in a locker while the pair worked up a sweat, but in a safe.) Lopez, however, is hardly alone in overdressing when it comes to the gym, which is understandable enough when you consider that it's one of paparazzi's favorite spots to catch stars off-guard—and, of course, looking less than camera-ready. There are some who have a less subtle approach—Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have both worked out in highly coveted pairs of Yeezy, and Kendall Jenner usually keeps it rather minimal with a teeny Louis Vuitton bag—while others prefer to go all or nothing. When Lady Gaga, for example, was on a Bikram yoga kick a few years ago, she'd show up to and somehow emerge from the humid, 95 to 108-degree studio with her hair perfectly coiffed, wearing designer pieces and pairings like a leotard and fishnets—the latter of which also happens to be an ensemble favored by Mariah Carey, who posted a series of Instagrams of herself similarly dressed for a workout last year. Take a look back at all of their perfectly sweat-free athluxury, here.
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 10, 2017
Raymond Hall/Getty Images
1/24

Jennifer Lopez in a $1,500 mohair Givenchy sweater and a fur coat leaving a gym in New York, May 2017.

Keith Hewitt/Getty Images
2/24

Lady Gaga carrying a teacup on her way to Bikram yoga in London, June 2015.

Team GT/Getty Images
3/24

Kendall Jenner carrying a Louis Vuitton bag while leaving the gym in New York, July 2017.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
4/24

Taylor Swift in lipstick and platform heels, carrying a Tod's bag, outside of her gym in New York, July 2014.

Courtesy of @mariahcarey
5/24

Mariah Carey in high heels, fishnets, a leotard, and a gold necklace at the gym, February 2017.

Christopher Peterson/Getty Images
6/24

Gwyneth Paltrow in a Chanel blazer outside of a gym in New York, June 2010.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
7/24

Bella Hadid in a $300 Champion x Kith sweatsuit on her way to the gym in New York, February 2018.

Jon Soohoo/Getty Images
8/24

Victoria Beckham getting a workout in while wearing a pair of wedges and throwing the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets game at Dodger Stadium, June 2007.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
9/24

Kim Kardashian walking her daughter North West, who's wearing a purple tulle dress and heels, on the way to the gym in New York, September 2015.

Sylvia Linares/Getty Images
10/24

Lady Gaga in a fuschia satin dress, wraparound sunglasses, and a beehive leaving a Bikram Yoga class in London, November 2010.

Alo Ceballos/Getty Images
11/24

Taylor Swift once again in lipstick and platform heels, carrying a Tod's bag, outside of her gym in New York, July 2014.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
12/24

Kim Kardashian wearing fur outside of a gym in New York, February 2015.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
13/24

Vanessa Hudgens in a pair of knee-high UGGs outside of her gym in New York, March 2015.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
14/24

Lady Gaga leaving Bikram Yoga in a cape and Ferragamo skirt, sans yoga mat, in London, June 2015.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
15/24

Taylor Swift in knee-highs, heeled oxfords, and a bowler hat on her way to the gym in New York, April 2014.

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
16/24

Khloé Kardashian carrying a $690 Fendi fox fur keychain on her way to the gym in Los Angeles, April 2015.

Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images
17/24

Lady Gaga in leather gloves, Chanel sunglasses, fishnets, and a leotard outside of a yoga studio in Madrid, December 2010.

Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images
18/24

Orlando Bloom in a a nearly $800 motorcycle helmet leaving a yoga glass in Los Angeles, December 2010.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
19/24

Kim Kardashian in a Yeezy leather jacket and Kanye West in a tightly wrapped bandana leaving the the gym in Paris, May 2014.

Josiah Kamau/Getty Images
20/24

Kendall Jenner carrying a Louis Vuitton fanny pack outside of a gym in New York, August 2017.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
21/24

Taylor Swift in tights, lipstick, and heels leaving Tracey Anderson's gym in New York, April 2014.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
22/24

Kanye West in another tightly wrapped bandana leaving the the gym in Paris, May 2014.

Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images
23/24

Katy Perry with a quilted Chanel bag leaving the gym in Beverly Hills, April 2010.

Josiah Kamau/Getty Images
24/24

Taylor Swift in a crop top, overalls, and Gucci bag leaving ModelFit Gym in New York, May 2015.

