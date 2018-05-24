Jennifer Lopez in a $1,500 mohair Givenchy sweater and a fur coat leaving a gym in New York, May 2017.
Lady Gaga carrying a teacup on her way to Bikram yoga in London, June 2015.
Kendall Jenner carrying a Louis Vuitton bag while leaving the gym in New York, July 2017.
Taylor Swift in lipstick and platform heels, carrying a Tod's bag, outside of her gym in New York, July 2014.
Mariah Carey in high heels, fishnets, a leotard, and a gold necklace at the gym, February 2017.
Gwyneth Paltrow in a Chanel blazer outside of a gym in New York, June 2010.
Bella Hadid in a $300 Champion x Kith sweatsuit on her way to the gym in New York, February 2018.
Victoria Beckham getting a workout in while wearing a pair of wedges and throwing the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets game at Dodger Stadium, June 2007.
Kim Kardashian walking her daughter North West, who's wearing a purple tulle dress and heels, on the way to the gym in New York, September 2015.
Lady Gaga in a fuschia satin dress, wraparound sunglasses, and a beehive leaving a Bikram Yoga class in London, November 2010.
Taylor Swift once again in lipstick and platform heels, carrying a Tod's bag, outside of her gym in New York, July 2014.
Kim Kardashian wearing fur outside of a gym in New York, February 2015.
Vanessa Hudgens in a pair of knee-high UGGs outside of her gym in New York, March 2015.
Lady Gaga leaving Bikram Yoga in a cape and Ferragamo skirt, sans yoga mat, in London, June 2015.
Taylor Swift in knee-highs, heeled oxfords, and a bowler hat on her way to the gym in New York, April 2014.
Khloé Kardashian carrying a $690 Fendi fox fur keychain on her way to the gym in Los Angeles, April 2015.
Lady Gaga in leather gloves, Chanel sunglasses, fishnets, and a leotard outside of a yoga studio in Madrid, December 2010.
Orlando Bloom in a a nearly $800 motorcycle helmet leaving a yoga glass in Los Angeles, December 2010.
Kim Kardashian in a Yeezy leather jacket and Kanye West in a tightly wrapped bandana leaving the the gym in Paris, May 2014.
Kendall Jenner carrying a Louis Vuitton fanny pack outside of a gym in New York, August 2017.
Taylor Swift in tights, lipstick, and heels leaving Tracey Anderson's gym in New York, April 2014.
Kanye West in another tightly wrapped bandana leaving the the gym in Paris, May 2014.
Katy Perry with a quilted Chanel bag leaving the gym in Beverly Hills, April 2010.
Taylor Swift in a crop top, overalls, and Gucci bag leaving ModelFit Gym in New York, May 2015.