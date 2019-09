You know what they say, when you're going through a major life change, you can always count on changing up your hairstyle to get yourself through it. While summer 2019 has come to a close, it seems we saw many celebrities taking that old adage to heart. Some opted for a drastic cut, others went for a bold color. Charlize Theron , a chameleon on the red carpet, went from a blunt brunette bob at the beginning of the season to a chic dirty-blonde bowl cut by the time September rolled around. Halsey debuted a set of multi-colored rainbow bangs. Zendaya turned heads when she showed up with a rusty red dye job while promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home, and even Harry Styles sent his stans into a tizzy when he revealed a slightly shorter crop that got rid of his curls. But that's not the end of the summer's most drastic mane modifications. See more bold hair transformations from your favorites, here.