The Savviest Celebrity Moms on Social Media, from Ms. Tina Knowles to Yolanda Hadid

Behind every great celebrity is a mother, and many of them boast just as many followers as their famous sons and daughters. Take Ms. Tina Knowles , for example, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, who has over one million followers of her own and loves to post glamorous selfies and revealing videos. Her daughters find her count a little embarrassing , but we can't get enough of it. Of course, Kris Jenner is an obvious example, with over 17 million followers, but she's actually spawned a clique of celebrity moms including Kathy Hilton, Nicky and Paris Hilton's mother, who admits that it was Jenner who taught her how to take a selfie —and not her daughter. Our favorite mom friends, however, have to be Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith, who find the whole Instagram thing to be very funny. Here, 16 social media savvy moms to follow on Mother's Day.