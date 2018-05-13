Celebrities

The Savviest Celebrity Moms on Social Media, from Ms. Tina Knowles to Yolanda Hadid

Behind every great celebrity is a mother, and many of them boast just as many followers as their famous sons and daughters. Take Ms. Tina Knowles, for example, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, who has over one million followers of her own and loves to post glamorous selfies and revealing videos. Her daughters find her count a little embarrassing, but we can't get enough of it. Of course, Kris Jenner is an obvious example, with over 17 million followers, but she's actually spawned a clique of celebrity moms including Kathy Hilton, Nicky and Paris Hilton's mother, who admits that it was Jenner who taught her how to take a selfie—and not her daughter. Our favorite mom friends, however, have to be Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith, who find the whole Instagram thing to be very funny. Here, 16 social media savvy moms to follow on Mother's Day.
Diana Ross, mother of Tracee, Evan, Rhonda, Ross and Chudney
Photo by @dianaross.
Diana Ross may have once lost her fanny pack at a Marshall's in Los Angeles, but she's still a legend, and we have it on good authority that there isn't a better mom daughter Tracee Ellis Ross could ask for. Also, like Ms. Tina, you have to call her Ms. Ross. No exceptions.

Photo by @busyphilipps.
Busy Philipps, mother of Birdie and Cricket

Honestly you guys? Busy Philipps is just a cool mom, and that's a fact. Plus, she's leaning so hard into her "mom who shares everything on social media" brand that she's now hosting her own talk show.

Ms. Tina Lawson, mother of Beyoncé and Solange

Ms. Tina, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has over a million followers and loves to take glam selfies. Her daughters, however, find her account a little embarrassing. But we love it.

Photo by @jennifer.garner
Jennifer Garner, mother of Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina

Jennifer Garner raises chickens, plays the saxophone, shares recipes of the meals she makes for her three kids, and narrates videos of ballerinas dancing on her Instagram, and if that's not living your best life then what is?

Photo by @nmeyers.
Nancy Meyers, mother of Annie and Hallie

Nancy Meyers, lover of turtlenecks and expensive kitchens, named The Parent Trap's dynamic duo played by Lindsay Lohan after her real-life daughters Hallie and Annie. Meyers also served as a producer on Hallie's directorial debut, Home Again. That's motherly love.

Photo by @isabellarossellini.
Isabella Rossellini, mother of Elletra and Roberto

Isabella Rossellini loves her chickens so much she calls them her "girls" in her photo captions. But she is also very proud to be a mom to her son Roberto and her daughter Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann, and grandmother to Ronin.

Photo by @katebeckinsale
Kate Beckinsale, mother of Lily Sheen

Kate Beckinsale gets straight up wacky on social media, but it doesn't embarrass her daughter, Lily Sheen, too much.

Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith

Goldie Hawn, mother of Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Oliver Hudson; and Melanie Griffith, mother of Dakota Johnson, Stella Banderas, and Alexander Bauer, are two of the most badass moms in Hollywood.

Kris Jenner, mother of the Kardashian/Jenners

Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, boasts over 17 million followers and is perhaps the most successful "momager" of all time.

Kathy Hilton, mother of Paris and Nicky

Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, has almost 200,000 followers and says that it was Kris Jenner who taught her how to take a selfie.

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk

Maye Musk, the mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has 10 grandchildren and is also a model signed to IMG management.

Yolanda Hadid, mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar

The former model Yolanda Hadid helps manage the successful careers of her model children, Gigi, Bella, and now Anwar Hadid.

Pattie Mallette, mother of Justin Bieber

Pattie Mallette, the mother of Justin Bieber, took this photo last Mother's Day. The two don't have much of a relationship, but she still has over a million followers by association.

Laurie Simmons, mother of Lena Dunham

The artist Laurie Simmons is the mother of Lena and Grace Dunham. Here, she poses with Lena and Gloria Steinem.

Tish Cyrus, mother if Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus is the mother of Miley, Noah, Braison, Brandi, and Trace Cyrus. She's a film producer, but her current full-time job is being her kids' BFF.

Sharon Osbourne, mother of Kelly, Jack, and Aimee

Sharon Osbourne, the mother of Kelly, Jack, and Aimee Osbourne, is currently one of five co-hosts of the daytime series "The Talk."

