An Exclusive Look Inside the 2019 CFDA Awards With Lily Aldridge, Diane Kruger, and Adesuwa Aighewi

Last night, the Brooklyn Museum was the place to be for fashion icons and A-list celebrities alike. The museum's third floor was ripe for celebrity sightings, from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swanning about with their sizable entourage, to the sisters Hadid and Olsen, sitting just two tables apart from each another. Didn't get an invite? Never fear: Staud designer Sarah Staudinger—nominated for Emerging Designer of the Year—along with date Adesuwa Aighewi are providing an insider's look into fashion's biggest night. Together, the duo, armed with a Polaroid camera, captured their night, complete with cameos from Lily Aldridge, Diane Kruger, and more. Here, a look inside the 2019 CFDA Awards.
"Calm before the storm." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"De's dress." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"Queen Lily at our table." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"Two friends." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"Ladies." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"De showing them the way." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"STAUD Girls" Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"George in his element" Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"STAUD Muses." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

"After the show is the after party." Inside the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards with Staud on June 3, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Staudinger for W Magazine.

