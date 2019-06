Last night, the Brooklyn Museum was the place to be for fashion icons and A-list celebrities alike. The museum's third floor was ripe for celebrity sightings, from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swanning about with their sizable entourage, to the sisters Hadid and Olsen, sitting just two tables apart from each another. Didn't get an invite? Never fear: Staud designer Sarah Staudinger—nominated for Emerging Designer of the Year—along with date Adesuwa Aighewi are providing an insider's look into fashion's biggest night. Together, the duo, armed with a Polaroid camera, captured their night, complete with cameos from Lily Aldridge, Diane Kruger, and more. Here, a look inside the 2019 CFDA Awards