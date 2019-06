It seems that with Tom Ford as the new chairman of the CFDA, this year's awards ceremony at the Brooklyn Museum might experience a little jolt of energy. The most influential American designers—from industry veterans like Marc Jacobs to emerging designers like Heron Preston—will be given awards for their impact on fashion by presenters Hasan Minhaj, Jessica Williams, Bernadette Peters, and Yara Shahidi. It's also an evening dedicated to the celebration of fashion icons and legends of all sorts, from Jennifer Lopez to Bob Mackie to Barbie (yes, even the plastic Mattel creation is the recipient of a major tribute award this year, in honor of her 60th birthday). See all of the red carpet looks worn by your favorite celebrities, here.