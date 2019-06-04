CFDA 2019

CFDA Awards 2019: See What Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and More Wore on the Red Carpet

It seems that with Tom Ford as the new chairman of the CFDA, this year's awards ceremony at the Brooklyn Museum might experience a little jolt of energy. The most influential American designers—from industry veterans like Marc Jacobs to emerging designers like Heron Preston—will be given awards for their impact on fashion by presenters Hasan Minhaj, Jessica Williams, Bernadette Peters, and Yara Shahidi. It's also an evening dedicated to the celebration of fashion icons and legends of all sorts, from Jennifer Lopez to Bob Mackie to Barbie (yes, even the plastic Mattel creation is the recipient of a major tribute award this year, in honor of her 60th birthday). See all of the red carpet looks worn by your favorite celebrities, here.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Melodie Jeng
1/31

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
2/31

Bella Hadid arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
3/31

Michael Kors and Bella Hadid arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
4/31

Gigi Hadid and Virgil Abloh arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
5/31

Lili Reinhart arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
6/31

Ashley Graham arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
7/31

Laura Harrier arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
8/31

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
9/31

Beanie Feldstein arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
10/31

Sadie Sink arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
11/31

Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
12/31

Winnie Harlow arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
13/31

Grace Elizabeth arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
14/31

Diane Kruger and Jason Wu arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
15/31

Hanne Gaby Odiele arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
16/31

Laura Mulleavy, Lily Nova, and Kate Mulleavy arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
17/31

Barbara Palvin and Diane Von Furstenberg arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
18/31

Taylor Hill arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
19/31

Hannah Ferguson, Bebe Rexha, Cindy Bruna, Angelys Balek and Nadine Leopold arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
20/31

Kat Graham arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
21/31

Jessica Williams arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
22/31

Adesuwa Aighewi arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
23/31

Teyana Taylor arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
24/31

Emily Adams Bode (middle) and Will Welch (right) arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
25/31

Lily Aldridge arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
26/31

Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
27/31

Halima Aden arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
28/31

A$AP Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Jhene Aiko, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Joan Smalls arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
29/31

Presley Gerber, Kiki Willems, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Lakeith Stanfield, Sander Lak, Doutzen Kroes, Antoni Porowski and Kelela arrive at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
30/31

Alek Wek arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
31/31

Ciara arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

