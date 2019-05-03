Chanel Cruise 2020

Chanel's Cruise Show Marks the Journey Into a New Era of Fashion

The question of which direction Chanel would go in after the passing of the couture label's longtime designer and branding genius Karl Lagerfeld was answered today. Just a few short months after Lagerfeld's death, his longtime collaborator and now successor Virginie Viard transformed the Grand Palais into a a Saint Tropez railway station platform-slash-runway for Chanel Cruise 2020, revealing her debut solo collection for the brand. With the inclusion of classic silhouettes, tweed suits, floral gowns, and some updated styling on a few bow-embellished jackets and multi-pocketed chest harnesses, Viard debuted a line that aims to prove life really is all about the journey, not the destination. And after all, it looks like Chanel is on the right track. See more highlights of the cruise show, here.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
