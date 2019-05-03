On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Resort 2019 show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Photo by Elodie Chapuis for W Magazine.