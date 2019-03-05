PFW

See Chanel's Emotional Runway Tribute to the Late Karl Lagerfeld

There was to be no memorial to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Chanel show today. In fact, among the show notes was a sketch of both Lagerfeld and Chanel herself, under the words, “the beat marches on.” After a minute of silence, Lagerfeld’s familiar voice filled the room, speaking in French, and then in English, “It’s like walking in a painting.” And indeed it was—gorgeous ski chalets dotted the seating area, and white “snow” covered the runway. If you paid attention, you would have heard the soothing sound of wind chimes playing in the breeze before the moment of silence, something that perhaps Lagerfeld himself would have heard among the chalets near where he grew up. Then, a crew of models lead by friend of the maison Cara Delevingne walked down the runway in alpine style knits, charming white dresses, and plaid and checks. Among the models, Penelope Cruz made her way down the runway, holding a while flower - perhaps the only formal nod to the departed designer. For the final lap, Cara, Kaia Gerber, and others frolicked in the snow, smiling and clapping, as Lagerfeld would have wanted, with just a few tears in their eyes.
On the runway at Chanel.
Cleo Glover
1/23

On the runway at the Chanel FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
2/23

2/23

Cleo Glover
3/23

3/23

Cleo Glover
4/23

4/23

Cleo Glover
5/23

5/23

Cleo Glover
6/23

6/23

Cleo Glover
7/23

7/23

Cleo Glover
8/23

8/23

Cleo Glover
9/23

9/23

Cleo Glover
10/23

10/23

Cleo Glover
11/23

11/23

Cleo Glover
12/23

12/23

Cleo Glover
13/23

13/23

Cleo Glover
14/23

14/23

Cleo Glover
15/23

15/23

Cleo Glover
16/23

16/23

Cleo Glover
17/23

17/23

Cleo Glover
18/23

18/23

Cleo Glover
19/23

19/23

Cleo Glover
20/23

20/23

Cleo Glover
21/23

21/23

Cleo Glover
22/23

22/23

Cleo Glover
23/23

23/23

Keywords

ChanelKarl Lagerfeld