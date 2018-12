Chanel's pre-fall Métiers d’Art Collection always incorporates elements of the city in which the show is held. The show has traveled to Paris, Salzburg, and Dallas, and last year Karl Lagerfeld showcased his Chanel Métiers d’Art collection in his hometown of Hamburg, but this year he took things back to the Big Apple, at the center of art for the city: The Metropolitan Museum of Art . The Métiers d’Art collection celebrates the details created by Chanel's artisan partners, and for this year's collections those details could be found on a gold-painted Pharrell Williams , or a denim-clad Kaia Gerber , as they strutted their way through the museum's Temple of Dendur. Finely embroidered caftans, and blue and gold earrings and accent pieces call to mind the ancient Egytpian influence on this year's collection. Here, take a trip back through time at the Met for the 2018 Chanel Métiers d’Art collection.