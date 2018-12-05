Chanel Métiers d’Art

Chanel Heads Back to Ancient Egypt for the Métiers d’Art Collection

Chanel's pre-fall Métiers d’Art Collection always incorporates elements of the city in which the show is held. The show has traveled to Paris, Salzburg, and Dallas, and last year Karl Lagerfeld showcased his Chanel Métiers d’Art collection in his hometown of Hamburg, but this year he took things back to the Big Apple, at the center of art for the city: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Métiers d’Art collection celebrates the details created by Chanel's artisan partners, and for this year's collections those details could be found on a gold-painted Pharrell Williams, or a denim-clad Kaia Gerber, as they strutted their way through the museum's Temple of Dendur. Finely embroidered caftans, and blue and gold earrings and accent pieces call to mind the ancient Egytpian influence on this year's collection. Here, take a trip back through time at the Met for the 2018 Chanel Métiers d’Art collection.
and
Kaia Gerber at the Chanel Métiers D&#x27;art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Melodie Jeng
1/28

Kaia Gerber at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
2/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
3/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
4/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
5/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
6/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
7/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
8/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
9/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
10/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
11/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
12/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
13/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
14/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
15/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
16/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
17/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
18/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
19/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
20/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
21/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
22/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
23/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
24/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
25/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
26/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
27/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

MELODIE JENG
28/28

On the runway at the Chanel Métiers D'art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in The Temple of Dendur in New York City on December 4th, 2018. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Keywords

Metiers DartChanelFashionArt