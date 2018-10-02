PFW

Chanel Turned Paris Fashion Week Into an Actual Day at the Beach, Complete With Waves, Sand, and Hunky Lifeguards

Karl Lagerfeld has already more than proven his mastery of over-the-top sets, but he truly outdid himself on Tuesday, when he installed a full-on beach—complete with actual waves washing ashore—in Paris's Grand Palais for Chanel's spring 2019 show. Thankfully, seeing as the runway was made of sand, Lagerfeld allowed his models—including Anna Ewers, Adwoa Aboah, Adesuwa Aighewi, and, naturally, his fashion soulmate Kaia Gerber—to all walk barefoot, carrying their shoes in their hands rather than on their feet. And while the setting seems to make perfect sense, given that just a few days ago the house announced that it had acquired the swimwear brand Orlebar Brown, there were, in fact, few swimsuits to be found. Far from making a splash in the water, à la Saint Laurent, models, some of whom carried not one but two leather handbags, made sure to stay dry—quite understandably so, since they weren't exactly wearing beach-appropriate gear. (Amid the straw hats and giant reflective sunglasses were oversize rhinestone bling spelling out the house's name in all-caps, and even some of Lagerfeld's signature pearl necklaces and fingerless gloves.) Since a lifeguard sat sentinel over the proceedings, the Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson could sit back and enjoy the show from the front row—and at one point even get barefoot herself to frolic on the beach. Dive in with her and the rest here.
On the runway at the Chanel spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W magazine.
CLEO GLOVER
1/30

