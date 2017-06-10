View as SlideshowLondon Fashion Week Men's

Charles Jeffrey's Spring 2018 Show is What London Fashion is All About

In London's fashion scene, the spirit of youth and rebellion is always in the air. It's the city's signature, whereas Florence and Milan deliver tailoring and Paris offers intellectual design. As the London Fashion Week's Men's shows get underway, designers like Charles Jeffrey have taken up the city's historic torch for eclecticism and the avant-garde. Jeffrey, who showed Saturday morning, presented a bold, funky journey that represented the best of Landon's wild side. There wasn't just the styling, but the clothes themselves provoked, starting with one of its earlier looks, skimpy, overdecorated underwear under a striped nautical sweater and cowboy boots. It was the sum of its playful parts that made this show an early standout of the season.
Backstage before the presentation of Charles Jeffrey/Loverboy Spring 2018 collection, presented in London during London Fashion Week Men&#39;s.
Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.
