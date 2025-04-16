FASHION

The 25 Best Cardigans for Spring 2025

by Tori López
Photographed and styled by Venetia Scott
If you believe cardigans belong in a frumpy, ancient, mothball-filled closet, consider widening your opinion for spring. The sweater style once relegated to librarians and well-meaning aunties is now one of the biggest trends from the fall 2025 runways (besides, rocking librarian fashion is very cool this season...if Miu Miu has anything to say about it!).

On TikTok, &Daughter’s red cardigan went viral in videos that garnered millions of views (Lyst named the garment the “It knit” of the season), and cardigans in a crimson hue continued to be an enduring street style trend during fashion month in February. Now that it’s mid April, cardigans are the perfect piece to transition into spring while a late-winter chill still floats through the air. Below, we’ve rounded up 25 of our favorites to shop now—from an everyday black cardigan that transitions neatly from the office to dinner, to a cardigan-vest with floral appliqués. And of course, there’s a red one in there too.

Shop the Edit

Jackie Wool-Blend Cardigan
$1,680
Khaite
Cardigan in Shetland Pointelle
$1,450
Celine
Parksville Cardigan
$1,725
Loro Piana
Fitted Ruffled Cardigan in Crochet Knit
$1,850
Chloé
Re-Cashmere cardigan
€1,650
Prada
Slugger Cardigan
$890
Bode
Black Carnation Cardigan
$565
Simone Rocha
Lauren Crop Cardigan II
$160
Leset
Biscotti Cardigan
$78
Aritzia
Nora Lite Buttoned Cardigan
$695
The Elder Statesman
Women's Cardigan
$1,950
Loewe
Cashmere Knit Cardigan
$1,920
Miu Miu
Jacquard-Knit Cardigan
$850
Dries Van Noten
Bea Cardigan
$314
Vivenne Westwood
Laced Cardigan in Ribbed Wool and Silk
$1,150
Saint Laurent
Siena Cardigan
$1,600
Loro Piana
Crush Metallic Stripe Cardigan
$575
Zimmermann

The Cardigan in White Pointelle
$98
Cou Cou Intimates
Pointelle Cardigan
$105
Dunst
Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
$398
Polo Ralph Lauren
Floral Appliqué Silk & Cashmere Cardigan
$543
Shushu/Tong
Women's Fitted Cardigan
$590
Lemaire
Mohair Round Neck Cardigan
$95
$289
Brora
Chevron Cardigan
$980
Missoni
Summers Cardigan in Red
$395