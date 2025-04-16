If you believe cardigans belong in a frumpy, ancient, mothball-filled closet, consider widening your opinion for spring. The sweater style once relegated to librarians and well-meaning aunties is now one of the biggest trends from the fall 2025 runways (besides, rocking librarian fashion is very cool this season...if Miu Miu has anything to say about it!).

On TikTok, &Daughter’s red cardigan went viral in videos that garnered millions of views (Lyst named the garment the “It knit” of the season), and cardigans in a crimson hue continued to be an enduring street style trend during fashion month in February. Now that it’s mid April, cardigans are the perfect piece to transition into spring while a late-winter chill still floats through the air. Below, we’ve rounded up 25 of our favorites to shop now—from an everyday black cardigan that transitions neatly from the office to dinner, to a cardigan-vest with floral appliqués. And of course, there’s a red one in there too.

Shop the Edit