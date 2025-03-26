The fall 2025 shows may have ended earlier this month, but the trends found on the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris are still fresh on our minds. While each brand presented a distinct vision for the pivotal season, as always, there were certain themes and throughlines that connected the collections. Several designers honored decades past—see nods to 1970s Cher and that era’s music variety show Soul Train at Dsquared2 and Valentino, respectively. Others, like Fendi, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, brought shearling to new heights by cutting and dyeing the material to resemble mink. Elsewhere, boleros reemerged from the depths of the early 2000s; brands like Miu Miu and Dior capped off their ladylike looks with the shrug style done with a modern twist. Below, we’ve listed our favorite 12 trends from fall 2025—which will be everywhere well before the leaves start to turn.

The Divine Feminine

In the fashion world, there is a near-constant wheel of debate that churns and churns each season: What does it mean to dress (and to be) feminine? Designers from Miuccia Prada—whose collections for Miu Miu and with Raf Simons at Prada often guide the fashion month conversation—to Diotima frequently contemplate the question. This season, we saw a shift away from “traditional” femininity—that Ladies Who Lunch aesthetic which has dominated for the past few seasons. For fall 2025, the focus is less about being ladylike, or even attractive for that matter. It’s about dressing for yourself. Mrs. Prada showed loose, awkward-fitting wool dresses for the coming season, while pillowy proportions at Marc Jacobs were unflattering but utterly fabulous.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Bally, Alaïa, Marc Jacobs, and Prada From left to right: Victor VIRGILE and Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Courtesy of Alaïa, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs, Giovanni Giannon/WWD via Getty

All Après Everything

These looks all have one thing in common: they are perfect for everything but skiing. Duran Lantink took your classic sweater for the slopes and tweaked it so that no one would dare come close to you while you’re coming down the mountain. Acne and Marc Jacobs put their own spin on Fair Isle knits, Alaïa gave a whole new meaning to the term bunny slopes, and Moncler and Balenciaga took puffers to new heights.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, Duran Lantink, and Moncler From left to right: Peter White/Getty Images, Kristy Sparow/Getty, Peter White/Getty Images, Courtesy of Moncler

The New Mink? Shearling

Shearling is frequently a focal point for the fall collections, but this season’s take was special: designers shaved and dyed the material to mimic the luxe look and feel of mink coats. (Many also made a point to emphasize that their garments were shearling, not faux fur.) Fendi, a brand known for its heritage in the fur space, opened its centennial show with a bold shearling power coat, cementing the trend at Milan Fashion Week in February.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Valentino, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Fendi From left to right: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images, Victor Boyko/Getty Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

How the West Was Won

We saw lots of American West motifs on the fall 2025 runways—looks that blended life on the ranch with Southwestern style, plus a dose of 1980s Dallas opulence. This simple but eye-catching plaid button-down worn with brown jeans at Veronica Leoni’s first collection for Calvin Klein was a standout, plus the elevated ranchero styles at Willy Chavarria. Who could deny the cheeky cow print at Duran Lantink? And Daniel Roseberry, who’s originally from Texas, turned the cowgirl glam for his Schiaparelli collection, putting her in leather chaps and layered western belts.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Calvin Klein, Schiaparelli, Duran Lantink, and Willy Chavarria From left to right: Courtesy of Calvin Klein, Schiaparelli, Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images, SAVIKO and Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The OG Party Girl

Since season three of The White Lotus premiered, Parker Posey has reclaimed her status as an It girl—and she made her presence known for fall 2025. Seeing her sit front row at shows like Valentino and Fendi sparked our urge to rewatch her breakout role in the 1995 film Party Girl. It seems designers were also inspired by Posey’s social-butterfly character, who gets a job at a library after going to jail for throwing an illegal rave. Tory Burch, Gucci, Miu Miu—everyone had their own version of a quirky librarian look. Fendi and Marc Jacobs showcased their version of sweater sets, the quintessential mark of a bookish type, while Gucci—where Posey herself sat front-row—put its spin on the classic skirt suit. In our eyes, look 19 from Miu Miu says it all: a bold printed pencil skirt, coordinating cardigan, retro eyewear, and an elaborate brooch to tie it all together.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Miu Miu, Fendi, Gucci, and No. 21 From left to right: Victor Boyko/Getty Images, Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images (2), Courtesy of No. 21

Love, Peace, and Soul Train

I know, I know. It seems like every season, we get a little 1970s shoutout on the runway. But if anything, that simply proves the decade’s lasting power: it’s a time that will forever have an impact on designers. For fall 2025, instead of the usual boho-chic styles, designers wrote an ode to the American musical variety TV show Soul Train, creating looks you’d see on its star-studded guests—and even dancers in the Soul Train Line. There were plaid suits with a dainty touch of feathers at Valentino, plus an incredible Cher homage at Dsquared2. We loved the billowing dresses at Louis Vuitton and McQueen, too.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Valentino, Miu Miu, Dsquared, and McQueen From left to right: Estrop/Getty Images, Victor Boyko/Getty Images, Estrop/Getty Images (2)

Ziggy Stardust

Ground control to Major Tom...the David Bowie homages on the fall 2025 runways made this trend a no-brainer, especially Louis Vuitton’s look 33. Following the lightning bolt cameo at LV, Marni’s look 37—worn by surprise model Tracee Ellis Ross on the runway—achieved a similar striking effect. Meanwhile, the velvet jumpsuit at Gucci, the sequin three-piece set at Rabanne, and the jewel-tone gown at Haider Ackermann’s debut for Tom Ford felt like they belonged far above the moon.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Marni From left to right: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Antoine Flament/Getty Images, Estrop/Getty Images, Courtesy of Marni

Home Improvement

This is a nod to our favorite bargain home supply store, Floor & Decor—this season, we saw clothing inspired by home furnishings. Look 20 from the Prada show sparked a memory of my grandmother’s floral-print couch. Look 23 at Saint Laurent also brought back fond memories of the plastic covering that would adorn said couch. Marie Adam-Leenaerdt showcased a full lace ensemble reminiscent of a dining room tablecloth, while Zomer had models doubling as lamps by sporting actual lampshades as hats. Versace went full duvet with its cheeky take on a ballgown.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Zomer, Prada, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, and Moschino From left to right: SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Estrop/Getty Images, Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images (2)

The Perfect Match

Skirt sets are nothing new in fashion. But for fall 2025, we saw this wardrobe staple in more vibrant colors, distinct shapes, and uncanny fabrics. There was a made-to-order croc suede set at Louis Vuitton that consisted of a jacket, miniskirt, and matching boxer shorts. Some more classic examples: the lemon-yellow skirt suit at Fendi, the tailored red skirt suit at Miu Miu that’s slightly off, and the embellished set at Gucci.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Fendi, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Marni From left to right: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images, Victor Boyko/Getty Images, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images, Courtesy of Marni

Penny Lane

Almost Famous’s unforgettable character played by Kate Hudson was the inspiration for this trend. We saw Penny Lane coats at Chloé, Louis Vuitton, Anna Sui, Rabanne, and Giambattista, but the whole of Penny was represented at fashion week. Whether models donned a strapless top paired with tight pants and low-slung belt (see: Conner Ives) or ’70s jeans at Valentino, the iconic groupie made her mark on the season.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Rabanne, Giambatista Valli, Anna Sui, Chloé From left to right: Victor VIRGIL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images (2), Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images, Peter White/Getty Images

A Slight Shrug

We’re talking about the bolero here, a jacket or sweater that’s typically waist-length, open in the front, and has long sleeves. She’s light, she’s easygoing, you can dress her up, you can dress her down—she’s what we like to call Miss Versatility. At Dior, we saw a fabulous short-sleeve fur version paired with a casual T-shirt; a nice contrast to Miu Miu’s fur worn alongside a simple knit set. Fendi presented a luxe knit on recent Skin Talk guest Paloma Elsesser, and Valentino nailed the bohemian look with a cute shrug that had brown fur trim.

From left to right: looks from the Fall/Winter 2025 runways of Miu Miu, Fendi, Dior, and Givenchy From left to right: Victor Boyko/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images, Courtesy of Givenchy

Getting Dressed in the Dark

This was an unexpected but amusing trend from the runways: we spied tons of garments that were worn incorrectly, or with an unconventional twist. At Givenchy, this hourglass blazer was designed to be worn back to front. Comme des Garçons had little red and purple cocktail dresses that were layered on top of each other. At Duran Lantink, a white shirt was worn as a skirt, with the shirtsleeves hanging from the sides. At Hodakova, a hole in a pair of trousers was worn as a top. And The Row made a pair of black opaque stockings worn as a shawl.