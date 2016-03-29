An Ode To Parker Posey’s Singular Red Carpet Style

Some people are not equipped to fully appreciate the power of Parker Posey’s red carpet work over the years, but that’s okay.
Parker Posey’s best work has never been for just anyone. Dubbed the “Queen of the Indies” in the ‘90s thanks to breakout roles in Dazed and Confused, The Doom Generation and (of course) , she later found herself as indelible member of Christopher Guest’s improv troupe in films like Party Girl Best in Show and Waiting For Guffman. Along the way, she’s stolen scenes in everything from Superman Returns to The Staircase to Scream 3. No one else in the American entertainment landscape has had a career quite like her’s, and, naturally, no one approaches the red carpet quit like her.
It’s not about chasing trends, designer pulls or landing on the tabloid’s best dresses list. On the red carpet, Posey is a force of self, accessorizing a leather jacket with a McDonald’s bag or mixing oversized sunglasses, a turban and her dog on a leash.
Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage
Attending the premiere of Isaac Mizrahi’s
Unzipped documentary in Westwood, Calfornia, Posey was the epitome of ‘90s cool girl.
1995: Charity Basketball Game
Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage
Maybe this was her version of cheerleader? Here she attends the Teamsters vs. Shotting Gallery charity basketball game in New York.
1996:
Details Magazine Party Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
At a 1996 party for
Details magazine, she brought the main course.
1996:
Cold Comfort Farm Party Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Who’s “That Girl?” It’s Parker Posey.
1996: Diesel Store Opening
Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison
She was bundled upat a Diesel Jeans store launch party February 29, 1996 in New York City.
1997:
House of Yes Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
She coordinated her jewelry with her crochet cardigan at the
House of Yes premier.
At the premiere of
Mimic in New York on August 18, 1997.
2000:
Taller Than a Dwarf Premiere
Blue snakeskin print was trending in the y2k era, and Posey draped herself in it during this 2000 premiere party.
2002:
Punch-Drunk Love Screening Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage
Admit it: this is giving you Bella Hadid street style vibes.
2003: Golden Globes Awards
A nominee at the 2003 Golden Globes, Posey temporarily trading in her New York style for colorful red carpet glam.
2002:
The Mercy Seat Party Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
2004:
Talk to Her Premiere Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
She opted for a textured top and sleek black skirt at the
Talk to Her premiere during the closing of the 40th New York Film Festival.
2005:
Hurlyburly After Party Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images
Blown-out hair, lots of jewelry, and a boho-chic dress was the order of the night at the opening night of
Hurlyburly after party at AER in New York City. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage
She opted for a fur jacket and a dreamy dress as tthe 50th annual Drama Desk Awards nominations in New York on May 22, 2005. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage.
2006:
Adam and Steve Premiere Photo by Michael Tran/Film Archive
2006:
Superman Returns Premiere Photo by John Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Yes, even Posey did a stint in a comic book film Here she attends the S
uperman Returns premiere in Los Angeles on June 21, 2006. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Parker Posey attended the Met Gala in 2007. That year’s theme?
Poiret: King of Fashion.
2008: Metropolitan Opera Opening Night
Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
Posey opted for full dramatic glamour at the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2008-2009 season.
2008: National Design Awards Gala
Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage
She redefined the neckline at the 2008 National Design Awards Gala in New York on October 23, 2008.
Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage
She attended the Rachel Comey Spring 2009 in an orange-patterned dress.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s important to stay hydrated.
2012: Ali Forney Center Benefit
Marc Stamas/FilmMagic/Getty Images
She was on hosting duty that night.
2012: Paley Center Benefit
Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images
She opted for a floral dress at the Paley Center benefit dinner in New York.
2013:
The Glass Menagerie Opening Night Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage
A little optical illusion for the opening night of
The Glass Menagerie on Broadway in New York.
2015: Cannes Film Festival
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Posey attended the 2015 Cannes Film Festival as a modern Norma Desmond, this time with a crop top.
2015: Metropolitan Opera’s 125th Anniversary Gala
Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images
This look was all about the chain.
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
The tubular belt makes a statement on this Studio 54-ready gold dress.
2015:
Irrational Man Screening MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
She kept it shimmering at a screening of
Irrational Man at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
2016:
She Loves Me Opening Night Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
She kept it comfortable for this Broadway opening in a chic, textured coat.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Never be afraid to mix patterns, like Posey did at Coach and Friends Of The High Line Summer Party.
2016: Anton Corbijn Exhibit
Selin Alemdar/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Or like she did at the opening reception for the Anton Corbijn photo exhibition 'Number 5' at Istanbul 74 on June 3, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey.
This article was originally published on
March 29, 2016