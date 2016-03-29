An Ode To Parker Posey’s Singular Red Carpet Style

Some people are not equipped to fully appreciate the power of Parker Posey’s red carpet work over the years, but that’s okay. Parker Posey’s best work has never been for just anyone. Dubbed the “Queen of the Indies” in the ‘90s thanks to breakout roles in Dazed and Confused, The Doom Generation and (of course) Party Girl, she later found herself as indelible member of Christopher Guest’s improv troupe in films like Best in Show and Waiting For Guffman. Along the way, she’s stolen scenes in everything from Superman Returns to The Staircase to Scream 3. No one else in the American entertainment landscape has had a career quite like her’s, and, naturally, no one approaches the red carpet quit like her.

It’s not about chasing trends, designer pulls or landing on the tabloid’s best dresses list. On the red carpet, Posey is a force of self, accessorizing a leather jacket with a McDonald’s bag or mixing oversized sunglasses, a turban and her dog on a leash.

1995: Unzipped Premiere Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage Attending the premiere of Isaac Mizrahi’s Unzipped documentary in Westwood, Calfornia, Posey was the epitome of ‘90s cool girl.

1995: Charity Basketball Game Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage Maybe this was her version of cheerleader? Here she attends the Teamsters vs. Shotting Gallery charity basketball game in New York.

1996: Details Magazine Party Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images At a 1996 party for Details magazine, she brought the main course.

1996: Cold Comfort Farm Party Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Who’s “That Girl?” It’s Parker Posey.

1996: Diesel Store Opening Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison She was bundled upat a Diesel Jeans store launch party February 29, 1996 in New York City.

1997: House of Yes Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images She coordinated her jewelry with her crochet cardigan at the House of Yes premier.

1997: Mimic Premiere Photo by Getty Images At the premiere of Mimic in New York on August 18, 1997.

2000: Taller Than a Dwarf Premiere Photo by Getty Images Blue snakeskin print was trending in the y2k era, and Posey draped herself in it during this 2000 premiere party.

2002: Punch-Drunk Love Screening Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage Admit it: this is giving you Bella Hadid street style vibes.

2003: Golden Globes Awards Photo by Getty Images A nominee at the 2003 Golden Globes, Posey temporarily trading in her New York style for colorful red carpet glam.

2002: The Mercy Seat Party Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic Enjoy!

2004: Talk to Her Premiere Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage She opted for a textured top and sleek black skirt at the Talk to Her premiere during the closing of the 40th New York Film Festival.

2005: Hurlyburly After Party Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images Blown-out hair, lots of jewelry, and a boho-chic dress was the order of the night at the opening night of Hurlyburly after party at AER in New York City.

2005: Drama Desk Awards Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage She opted for a fur jacket and a dreamy dress as tthe 50th annual Drama Desk Awards nominations in New York on May 22, 2005. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage.

2006: Adam and Steve Premiere Photo by Michael Tran/Film Archive Ring! Ring! Who’s there?

2006: Superman Returns Premiere Photo by John Kopaloff/FilmMagic Yes, even Posey did a stint in a comic book film Here she attends the Superman Returns premiere in Los Angeles on June 21, 2006.

2007: Met Gala Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Parker Posey attended the Met Gala in 2007. That year’s theme? Poiret: King of Fashion.

2008: Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic Posey opted for full dramatic glamour at the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2008-2009 season.

2008: National Design Awards Gala Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage She redefined the neckline at the 2008 National Design Awards Gala in New York on October 23, 2008.

2009: Rachel Comey Show Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage She attended the Rachel Comey Spring 2009 in an orange-patterned dress.

2011: Tribeca Ball Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s important to stay hydrated.

2012: Ali Forney Center Benefit Marc Stamas/FilmMagic/Getty Images She was on hosting duty that night.

2012: Paley Center Benefit Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images She opted for a floral dress at the Paley Center benefit dinner in New York.

2013: The Glass Menagerie Opening Night Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage A little optical illusion for the opening night of The Glass Menagerie on Broadway in New York.

2015: Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Posey attended the 2015 Cannes Film Festival as a modern Norma Desmond, this time with a crop top.

2015: Metropolitan Opera’s 125th Anniversary Gala Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images This look was all about the chain.

2015: Tribeca Ball Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic The tubular belt makes a statement on this Studio 54-ready gold dress.

2015: Irrational Man Screening MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images She kept it shimmering at a screening of Irrational Man at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

2016: She Loves Me Opening Night Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She kept it comfortable for this Broadway opening in a chic, textured coat.

2016: Coach Party Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Never be afraid to mix patterns, like Posey did at Coach and Friends Of The High Line Summer Party.

2016: Anton Corbijn Exhibit Selin Alemdar/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Or like she did at the opening reception for the Anton Corbijn photo exhibition 'Number 5' at Istanbul 74 on June 3, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey.