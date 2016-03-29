FASHION

An Ode To Parker Posey’s Singular Red Carpet Style

Some people are not equipped to fully appreciate the power of Parker Posey’s red carpet work over the years, but that’s okay. Parker Posey’s best work has never been for just anyone. Dubbed the “Queen of the Indies” in the ‘90s thanks to breakout roles in Dazed and Confused, The Doom Generation and (of course) Party Girl, she later found herself as indelible member of Christopher Guest’s improv troupe in films like Best in Show and Waiting For Guffman. Along the way, she’s stolen scenes in everything from Superman Returns to The Staircase to Scream 3. No one else in the American entertainment landscape has had a career quite like her’s, and, naturally, no one approaches the red carpet quit like her.

It’s not about chasing trends, designer pulls or landing on the tabloid’s best dresses list. On the red carpet, Posey is a force of self, accessorizing a leather jacket with a McDonald’s bag or mixing oversized sunglasses, a turban and her dog on a leash.

1995: Unzipped Premiere
Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage

Attending the premiere of Isaac Mizrahi’s Unzipped documentary in Westwood, Calfornia, Posey was the epitome of ‘90s cool girl.

1995: Charity Basketball Game
Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage

Maybe this was her version of cheerleader? Here she attends the Teamsters vs. Shotting Gallery charity basketball game in New York.

1996: Details Magazine Party
Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

At a 1996 party for Details magazine, she brought the main course.

1996: Cold Comfort Farm Party
Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Who’s “That Girl?” It’s Parker Posey.

1996: Diesel Store Opening
Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison

She was bundled upat a Diesel Jeans store launch party February 29, 1996 in New York City.

1997: House of Yes Premiere
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

She coordinated her jewelry with her crochet cardigan at the House of Yes premier.

1997: Mimic Premiere
Photo by Getty Images

At the premiere of Mimic in New York on August 18, 1997.

2000: Taller Than a Dwarf Premiere
Photo by Getty Images

Blue snakeskin print was trending in the y2k era, and Posey draped herself in it during this 2000 premiere party.

2002: Punch-Drunk Love Screening
Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Admit it: this is giving you Bella Hadid street style vibes.

2003: Golden Globes Awards
Photo by Getty Images

A nominee at the 2003 Golden Globes, Posey temporarily trading in her New York style for colorful red carpet glam.

2002: The Mercy Seat Party
Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Enjoy!

2004: Talk to Her Premiere
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

She opted for a textured top and sleek black skirt at the Talk to Her premiere during the closing of the 40th New York Film Festival.

2005: Hurlyburly After Party
Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images

Blown-out hair, lots of jewelry, and a boho-chic dress was the order of the night at the opening night of Hurlyburly after party at AER in New York City.

2005: Drama Desk Awards
Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage

She opted for a fur jacket and a dreamy dress as tthe 50th annual Drama Desk Awards nominations in New York on May 22, 2005. Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage.

2006: Adam and Steve Premiere
Photo by Michael Tran/Film Archive

Ring! Ring! Who’s there?

2006: Superman Returns Premiere
Photo by John Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Yes, even Posey did a stint in a comic book film Here she attends the Superman Returns premiere in Los Angeles on June 21, 2006.

2007: Met Gala
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Parker Posey attended the Met Gala in 2007. That year’s theme? Poiret: King of Fashion.

2008: Metropolitan Opera Opening Night
Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Posey opted for full dramatic glamour at the opening night of the Metropolitan Opera’s 2008-2009 season.

2008: National Design Awards Gala
Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

She redefined the neckline at the 2008 National Design Awards Gala in New York on October 23, 2008.

2009: Rachel Comey Show
Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

She attended the Rachel Comey Spring 2009 in an orange-patterned dress.

2011: Tribeca Ball
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s important to stay hydrated.

2012: Ali Forney Center Benefit
Marc Stamas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She was on hosting duty that night.

2012: Paley Center Benefit
Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

She opted for a floral dress at the Paley Center benefit dinner in New York.

2013: The Glass Menagerie Opening Night
Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage

A little optical illusion for the opening night of The Glass Menagerie on Broadway in New York.

2015: Cannes Film Festival
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Posey attended the 2015 Cannes Film Festival as a modern Norma Desmond, this time with a crop top.

2015: Metropolitan Opera’s 125th Anniversary Gala
Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images

This look was all about the chain.

2015: Tribeca Ball
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

The tubular belt makes a statement on this Studio 54-ready gold dress.

2015: Irrational Man Screening
MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She kept it shimmering at a screening of Irrational Man at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

2016: She Loves Me Opening Night
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She kept it comfortable for this Broadway opening in a chic, textured coat.

2016: Coach Party
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Never be afraid to mix patterns, like Posey did at Coach and Friends Of The High Line Summer Party.

2016: Anton Corbijn Exhibit
Selin Alemdar/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Or like she did at the opening reception for the Anton Corbijn photo exhibition 'Number 5' at Istanbul 74 on June 3, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey.

