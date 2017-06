A Celebration of Charlize Theron's Ever-Changing Hairstyles, and Red Carpet-Worthy Makeup

Known for her platinum gold locks, luminous, sun-kissed skin and striking blue eyes, W's August 2017 cover star, actress Charlize Theron has always been a red carpet bombshell. And while we've come to expect glamour from the Golden Globe and Oscar winner on the red carpet, over the years Theron has played with various hair colors and lengths, from tousled pixie cuts to shoulder length waves. Although the South African beauty is never afraid to wear a bold lip or cat eye, the Dior actress has perfected her signature look: wavy blonde locks, luminous skin and a nude lip. Here, we take a closer look at the Atomic Blonde star’s most memorable red carpet beauty moments.