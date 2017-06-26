A Celebration of Charlize Theron's Ever-Changing Hairstyles, and Red Carpet-Worthy Makeup

At the 2 Days in the Valley film premiere, Charlize Theron wears her hair in a playful up with loose pieces framing her face and a charcoal smoky eye. (1996)
Debuting her pixie cut with a subtle cat eye and a glossy mauve lip, Theron arrives at the Mad City Los Angeles premiere. (1997)
At the 36th Annual New York Film Festival, Theron wears a half up do with swept over bangs and a charcoal grey smoky eye. (1998)
Arriving at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Theron wears an elegant up do with a matte red lip and luminous skin. (2000)
Theron wears her blonde locks middle-parted in tight curls with a glossy berry lip at the premiere of Sweet November. (2001)
Theron looks regal at the world premiere of Monster in Hollywood with her hair in sleek, soft curls with a glossy nude lip. (2003)
Celebrating her Oscar win for her role in Monster, Theron glows with her platinum blonde locks in tousled ‘S’ waves and with luminous, sun-kissed skin. (2004)
The actress shows off her dark side wearing her brunette locks in a sleek bob with a nude glossy lip at the 62 Annual Golden Globe Awards. (2005)
At the 17th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Theron wears her hair in an elegant French twist with side swept bangs and a glossy red lip. (2006)
Back to brunette, Theron keeps her look clean and simple with her hair middle-parted in a sleek low bun with a satin berry lip and radiant skin at the DKNY Jeans Presents East of Havana film premiere. (2007)
Exuding old Hollywood glam at the De Grisogono's Hollywood Dominos Benefiting The Art Of Elysium, Theron elevates her wavy locks with a embellished hair clip and a taupe smoky eye. (2008)
Theron wears her hair side-parted in a loose up do with a light contour on the cheekbones and a satin berry lip at the Saks New Designers Floor event. (2009)
Wearing her platinum blonde locks in soft, relaxed curls with a hint of cream blush on the cheeks and a light pink lip, Theron attends the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
At the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Theron wears a tousled, side-parted up do with an embellished headband and a nude pink lip. (2012)
Theron goes bold with an exaggerated dark smoky eye and sleek, twisted up do at the Snow White And The Huntsman world premiere in London. (2012)
Creamy, luminous skin with a tousled pixie cut and a nude lip was Theron’s look at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala. (2013)
Wearing a bold red lip with her blonde locks in tousled curls, Theron attends the A Millions Way To Die In The West Los Angeles premiere. (2014)
Stunning at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Theron wears her hair in a sleek up do with polished curls framing her face and a stain pink lip. (2015)
At the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Theron wore her hair in a super sleek up do with a soft smoky eye.
Wearing her platinum blonde locks in natural waves with bleached brows and a pink berry lip, Theron attended the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
At CinemaCon 2017, Theron wore her hair in tousled, loose waves with a taupe smoky eye and a nude lip.
Attending the Chopard Trophy photocall in Paris in 2017, Theron embellished her elegant up do with a black satin headband and added a creamy, nude lip.
Arriving at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017, the actress wore her asymmetrical bob side-parted in loose curls with a soft grey smoky eye.