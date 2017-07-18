10 Bad-Ass Designer Looks For Charlize Theron's 007

Simone Rocha's fall collection centered around the ideas of female strength, and she was not the only designer in thinking about that theme in the wake of our current political climate. Theron would make a chic and strong Bond in this cream tailored jacket with cargo pockets.
Bond must always have an evening look, and Theron could opt for this Loewe fall look. With a daring neckline and strong silhouette, 007 could wear this to the opera, a gala, or whatever other black-tie event she may wish to attend.
Louis Vuitton's fall collection was chock full of fashion-forward pieces. This tough, cinched-waist look in all black would be exactly what Bond would wear if she found herself needing to investigate something in New York.
New York-based label Alyx offers an edgy take on Le Smoking, a female Bond's version of 007's classic tux.
A futuristic feeling was prevalent at many other fall shows, most notably at Paco Rabanne and Chanel. This chic silver lame long-sleeved shirt and tailored pant from Paco Rabanne would be a look that the female Bond of the future could easily wear with confidence.
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row have perfected modern tailoring for today's women. This jacket and pant pairing would be a go-to for Theron's Bond.
Denim is the woman of today's uniform of choice. If Theron's Bond found herself in Paris, this Dior look would help her fit in - and look chic - all at the same time. Extra points for this look's cross body bag. Bond would never let a handbag hold her back.
Bond is sexy and always put together, and so of course Theron would be the same - a cropped leather jacket from J.W. Anderson would be an edgy, fashion-approved look for an evening out on the town.
Raf Simons created a Canadian tuxedo in all leather for CALVIN KLIEN, and it is the modern take on the all-leather catsuits that female leads in adventure films often wear. Also, practical shoes - Theron as Bond would kill in these major cowboy boots.
Céline makes a good coat, and Bond would of course know that. Theron's Bond would opt for this look, and the knee-high boots would certainly come in handy.