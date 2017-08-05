Chrissy Teigen Really, Truly Had the Best Summer of Us All

Luna Simone threw out the first pitch at the Mariners vs. Twins game in Seattle, Washington, June 2017.
John Legend, proud dad, prepares for the first pitch—to be thrown by daughter Luna—at a June Mariners vs. Twins game in Seattle, Washington, June 2017.
Luna, in a custom Mariners jersey, on the field with parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend during the game where she threw the first pitch in Seattle, Washington, June 2017.
Legend, Teigen, and Luna make the most of a tour stop in Chicago, Illinois, taking in the Lincoln Park Zoo (with a giraffe for company), June 2017.
Chrissy Teigen with Luna Simone in Laguna Beach, California, June 2017.
Chrissy Teigen traveled to Boston to wish John Legend a happy Father's Day while he was on tour, June 2017.
John Legend with a very curious Luna Simone in Bali, July 2017.
The whole family traveled to the Indonesian island of Bali, trying out some traditional looks along the way, July 2017.
Teigen with her daughter Luna in Bali, July 2017.
Teigen played paparazzi to her husband and daughter when they stopped in Lake Como, Italy, July 2017.
Next stop, Venice, Italy, where Teigen has been Instagramming her (it bears saying, impossibly chic) adventures with her daughter, August 2017.
The best mother-daughter dates are the ones on the pedestrian streets of Venice, as Luna and Chrissy Teigen demonstrate all too well.