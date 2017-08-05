Wanderlust

Chrissy Teigen Really, Truly Had the Best Summer of Us All From throwing the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners' game against the Minnesota Twins back in June to their recent escapades in Venice, Italy, the Chrissy Teigen-John Legend clan has made the most of the summer. The three world travelers—including their daughter Luna Simone—made their way to Laguna Beach, to Lake Como, Italy, and to Bali, where they absorbed all the cultural landmarks, and, of course, the food along the way. The trio are no strangers to far-flung adventures; earlier this year, we were gripped by their escapades in Morocco. In between summer travels, Legend also embarked on a tour, bringing his wife and daughter along for the ride and hashtagging it #LunasFirstTour. August is already upon us, the summer drawing to a close, but summer vacation snaps are timeless, so we're looking back on all Chrissy Teigen's (and John Legend's) most memorable vacation moments on Instagram.