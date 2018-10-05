“It felt incredible to be on stage at Radio City Music Hall for rehearsals with an empty house. The silence of the theater only builds anticipation for the energy I feel when the room is filled.”
“Rehearsal!!!! Not gonna lie… I do still get nervous before shows sometimes. Performing again at Radio City was very important to me – the venue is legendary and I have a lot of fond performance memories here. My New York FIGHTERS are so passionate!”
“Welcome to the Radio City Music Hall…”
“A quick moment before the show in one of my favorite stage looks. Everyone knows I love a good kimono - and this Milligan Beaumont piece is heaven.”
“This is the quick change area where we do 10 insanely planned costume changes backstage. It’s pure chaos and I love every second of it.”
“So lucky Max got to fly in and see me perform at Radio City. He’s back in L.A. in school right now so he can’t be on the road with me, but to have both Max and Summer at the show together. It makes me sooooo proud!”
“Pre-show prayer circle. Every show… (spot my baby bear Max next to me!)”
“This is literally what goes on in the wings of my stage during a show. Summer can watch me perform from the sidelines but also has her coloring books right next to the stage curtain! It’s so cute!!!”
“All your screams in the audience give me LIFE as I come off stage each night!”
“Immediately after the show Summer is always waiting to hug her Mama Bear – she always has a smile on her face when I come off stage and it makes me so happy.”
“Wardrobe getting packed up to advance to our next tour stop… Looks messier than it actually is amid the chaos of loading up…”