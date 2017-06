Exclusive: Inside the Chrome Hearts "Family Dinner" with Bella Hadid, Benjamin Millepied, and the Starks

On Monday night, the Los Angeles-based brand Chrome Hearts hosted a casual "family dinner" at the brand's New York store in the West Village, which opened this spring. Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, who founded the rock n' roll chic company in 1988, were joined by their daughter, Jesse Jo Stark, and her BFF, Bella Hadid, who has not only photographed the Starks for W, but also designed her own Chrome Hearts capsule collection. "It's familiar, but still special," Jesse Jo said of a typical Chrome Hearts party, which usually takes place around a picnic table at the brand's headquarters in Los Angeles. "I like bringing unexpected things together," added her mother, who invited longtime family friend, chef Jean Georges to cater the event, as well as a new friend, Natalie Portman's choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied . The Starks are big supporters of Millepied's company, the LA Dance Project, and two female dancers performed that night in costumes designed by Gareth Pugh , who was also in attendance. Once plates were cleared, Jesse Jo and friends, who sat off to the side at a "kids table" for most of the night, had a dance party until the wee hours of the night—with mom and dad present. See exclusive images from inside the event, here.