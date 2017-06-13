View as SlideshowInsider Access

Exclusive: Inside the Chrome Hearts "Family Dinner" with Bella Hadid, Benjamin Millepied, and the Starks

On Monday night, the Los Angeles-based brand Chrome Hearts hosted a casual "family dinner" at the brand's New York store in the West Village, which opened this spring. Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, who founded the rock n' roll chic company in 1988, were joined by their daughter, Jesse Jo Stark, and her BFF, Bella Hadid, who has not only photographed the Starks for W, but also designed her own Chrome Hearts capsule collection. "It's familiar, but still special," Jesse Jo said of a typical Chrome Hearts party, which usually takes place around a picnic table at the brand's headquarters in Los Angeles. "I like bringing unexpected things together," added her mother, who invited longtime family friend, chef Jean Georges to cater the event, as well as a new friend, Natalie Portman's choreographer husband, Benjamin Millepied. The Starks are big supporters of Millepied's company, the LA Dance Project, and two female dancers performed that night in costumes designed by Gareth Pugh, who was also in attendance. Once plates were cleared, Jesse Jo and friends, who sat off to the side at a "kids table" for most of the night, had a dance party until the wee hours of the night—with mom and dad present. See exclusive images from inside the event, here.
Credit
Jesse Jo Stark and Bella Hadid attend the Chrome Hearts &quot;family dinner&quot; on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.
David X Prutting/BFA.com
Jesse Jo Stark and Bella Hadid attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Benjamin Millepied watches the LA Dance Project perform at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Members of the LA Dance Project perform at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Laurie Lynn Stark, Gilles Bensimon, and Jean Georges attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Jordan Barrett and Alana Oherlihy attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Bella Hadid attends the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Jacquelyn Jablonski attends the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Members of the LA Dance Project perform at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
The scene inside the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Benjamin Millepied and Laurie Lynn Stark attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Members of the LA Dance Project perform at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Members of the LA Dance Project perform at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Bella Hadid and Richard Stark attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Laurie Lynn Stark and Vera Wang attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand's store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Jesse Jo Stark attends the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Gareth Pugh and Lynn Yaeger attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Members of the LA Dance Project perform at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Bella Hadid attends the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Gareth Pugh attends the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Benjamin Millepied gives a speech at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Mary Anne Huntsman plays at the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Laurie Lynn Stark and Danny Glover attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Chelsea Leyland DJs the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Sante D'Orazio and John McEnroe attend the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
The scene inside the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
The scene inside the Chrome Hearts "family dinner" on Monday, June 13 2017 at the brand’s store in New York City.

Chrome HeartsJesse Jo StarkBella HadidBenjamin MillepiedLa Dance ProjectPartiesJordan Kale BarrettJean Georges