Once a year, all realms of fandom converge for a multi-day entertainment fest, other wise known as Comic Con. While traditionally the expo might be associated with the nerdier end of Hollywood, thanks to major blockbusters from Marvel Studios and DC Comics—not to mention fan favorite shows from the likes of The CW and Netflix—Comic Con is now a must-attend for a majority of the silver screen's biggest stars. While the crowd of attendees might prefer dressing up like Spiderman or Black Widow, the A-List actors and actresses are bringing their fashion A-game when it comes to panels, photo-calls, and parties. This year's lineup expects to see Sophie Turner, Gal Godot, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others, ensuring they'll be plenty of style to go around. Here, a look at what everyone wore to this year's convention.
Comic-Con International 2017 - "Kingsman: The Secret Service" Press Line
Halle Berry at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Channing Tatum at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Margaret Qualley attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Sarah Wayne Callies attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Brianna Hildebrand attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Colin Firth at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Jeff Bridges at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.

