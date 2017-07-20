Halle Berry at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Channing Tatum at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Margaret Qualley attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Sarah Wayne Callies attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Brianna Hildebrand attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Colin Firth at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Jeff Bridges at the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California.