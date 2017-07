Once a year, all realms of fandom converge for a multi-day entertainment fest, other wise known as Comic Con . While traditionally the expo might be associated with the nerdier end of Hollywood, thanks to major blockbusters from Marvel Studios and DC Comics—not to mention fan favorite shows from the likes of The CW and Netflix—Comic Con is now a must-attend for a majority of the silver screen's biggest stars. While the crowd of attendees might prefer dressing up like Spiderman or Black Widow, the A-List actors and actresses are bringing their fashion A-game when it comes to panels, photo-calls, and parties. This year's lineup expects to see Sophie Turner Gal Godot , Millie Bobby Brown, and Lupita Nyong'o, among others, ensuring they'll be plenty of style to go around. Here, a look at what everyone wore to this year's convention.