In recent years, Comic Con , the annual convention held in San Diego, has become a star-studded extravaganza , thanks to Hollywood blockbusters from Marvel Studios and DC Comics—not to mention fan favorite shows from the likes of The CW and Netflix. But in addition to the likes of Sophie Turner, Gal Godot, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lupita Nyong'o, there are the well-clad fans--who truly make Comic Con the over-the-top event it has become known for. Here, W's photographer on the scene Nolwen Cifuentes captures the attendees this year, in all their superhero and super-villain glory. See what everyone wore to this year's convention.