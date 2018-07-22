In a meeting of DC and Marvel superheroes, Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa met up at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Aquaman.
Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Assassination Nation.
Amber Heard, wearing Giambattista Valli and Chloé next to her Aquaman suit at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Sofia Vergara at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Death Saves.
Hailee Steinfeld, wearing Tom Ford, at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Death Saves.
Olivia Munn at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for The Predator.
Millie Bobby Brown at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Godzilla: King of Monsters.
Jude Law with a fan at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.
Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa, and his mother Coni at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Tom Felton at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Aaron Paul with his daughter Story at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.
Jude Law, Jodie Whittaker, and Eddie Redmayne at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.