This weekend, Comic-Con officially made its way to San Diego, bringing actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, and Jason Momoa along with it, thanks to movies like Godzilla: King of Monsters, Aquaman, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Some brought company; Sofia Vergara tagged along with her husband Joe Manganiello, as did Jaron Varsano with his wife Gal Gadot, whereas Aaron Paul took the stage for the 10-year anniversary of Breaking Bad with he and his wife Lauren Parsekian's newborn, Story Annabelle Paul , who donned a miniature version of Walter White's hazmat suit for the occasion. Meanwhile, before things came to a close this Sunday, others made new friends while basking in the California sun—or, more likely, underneath the shelter of the San Diego Convention Center: a Harry Potter fan managed to team up with Tom Felton, while a man who survived a home invasion thanks to Halloween got to express his gratitude to Jamie Lee Curtis.