Comic-Con 2018: Gal Gadot, Chris Pratt, and Millie Bobby Brown Take San Diego

This weekend, Comic-Con officially made its way to San Diego, bringing actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, and Jason Momoa along with it, thanks to movies like Godzilla: King of Monsters, Aquaman, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Some brought company; Sofia Vergara tagged along with her husband Joe Manganiello, as did Jaron Varsano with his wife Gal Gadot, whereas Aaron Paul took the stage for the 10-year anniversary of Breaking Bad with he and his wife Lauren Parsekian's newborn, Story Annabelle Paul, who donned a miniature version of Walter White's hazmat suit for the occasion. Meanwhile, before things came to a close this Sunday, others made new friends while basking in the California sun—or, more likely, underneath the shelter of the San Diego Convention Center: a Harry Potter fan managed to team up with Tom Felton, while a man who survived a home invasion thanks to Halloween got to express his gratitude to Jamie Lee Curtis.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Aquaman.

Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Assassination Nation.

Amber Heard, wearing Giambattista Valli and Chloé next to her Aquaman suit at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Sofia Vergara at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Death Saves.

Hailee Steinfeld, wearing Tom Ford, at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Death Saves.

Olivia Munn at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for The Predator.

Millie Bobby Brown at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Jude Law with a fan at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa, and his mother Coni at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Tom Felton at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Aaron Paul with his daughter Story at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

Jude Law, Jodie Whittaker, and Eddie Redmayne at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

