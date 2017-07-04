A Complete Guide to Recognizing the Internet's Boyfriends in the Wild

Who: Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matt Smith.
Where: The BBC.
Wearing: Burberry.
Who: Riz Ahmed, Kit Harington, Rami Malek.
Where: HBO or adjacent.
Wearing: Dior Homme.
Who: Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan.
Where: The hotly anticipated remake of the project that first made them famous.
Wearing: A turtleneck; Balenciaga.
Who: Mahershala Ali, Oscar Isaac.
Where: The playground, but also the Oscars.
Wearing: Unfortunate hat choices. (Not pictured.)
Who: Chris Evans, Andrew Garfield.
Where: In a cryochamber, until the corporate overlords permit them to talk about the new movie.
Wearing: Lycra.
Who: Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper.
Where: The festival circuit; Tumblr. (Actually on the internet.)
Wearing: Custom coveralls.
Who: Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Jon Hamm
Where: Playing the antihero on that show you never finished; vying to be the next James Bond.
Wearing: Doesn’t matter.
Who: Milo Ventimiglia, Adam Brody.
Where: A network dramedy everyone says is great but no one watches; the walls of your teen bedroom.
Wearing: Whatever’s "in" among Brooklyn dads.
Who: Donald Glover, Harry Styles.
Where: Your dreams.
Wearing: Fashion with a capital F.
Who: John Boyega, Tom Holland.
Where: This year’s blockbusters.
Wearing: Ask them in a couple months.