A Complete Guide to Recognizing the Internet's Boyfriends in the Wild

Since the Internet's Boyfriend™ was first identified in his natural habitat—Benedict Cumberbatch of Sherlock was among the first documented specimens—the genre of beloved famous guys has quickly expanded to encompass a whole array of boyfriend-subsets. Whether Marvel men like the Chrises and Andrew Garfield, character actors like Riz Ahmed and Kit Harington, or the almost-famouses like Idris Elba and Tom Hardy, here, we break down how the constellation of Internet's Boyfriends™ fit together and take a closer look at how to identify each species in the wild. With an emerging freshman class including the new Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and Star Wars's breakout star John Boyega, as well as evergreen favorites like Oscar Isaac and Jon Hamm, it's about time to get to know the 10 types of Internet's Boyfriends™ you might encounter in your travels.