Meet the Contributors Behind Volume 7, 2019

Photographer, “Motoring On”

What is the first artwork you remember seeing, and what did it mean to you?Jonathan Borofsky, at the Walker Art Center in Minnesota, where I live. It was a sprawling show with paintings, sculptures, moving pieces, and drawings. For me, as a 15-year-old, it just felt full of possibilities.

Who is the best artist of our time?There is no such thing as the best artist of our time. But I’m often asked, “If you could own artwork by anyone, who would it be?” And I answer, “James Turrell.” The kind of work I make and respond to tends to be emotionally intense or vulnerable, but the type of work that I want to live with is a Turrell Skyspace, this very serene thing.

Who is your biggest critic?Myself, but at age 22. That’s when you define yourself and have all sorts of opinions about what your work is going to be. And now, confronted with the realities of being an artist and the compromises that have to be made, I’m not sure that that 22-year-old would have an easy time with them.

What is the best place to view art today?Little regional museums, like the Pulitzer Arts Foundation in St. Louis. You really get to commune with the work.