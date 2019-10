Costume or Couture? How to Trick-or-Treat in High Style

At a certain point on Halloween night, when your feet are sore and you've stuffed your pillowcase almost entirely full of candy, you're forced to reckon with the fact that—as fun as trick-or-treating may be—schlepping up and down the candy wrapper-strewn sidewalks with a hefty sack isn't exactly glamorous. For those who have the means to do so, however, there is one sure-fire way spruce things up: why not prowl the streets this Halloween in a bit of imaginative haute couture? (Unless you're saving that Schiaparelli flamingo headgear or Viktor & Rolf wearable bed for some other occasion, in which case we salute you.) There's no denying that a number of looks that make it onto the catwalks of couture week are outlandish at best—no matter how many hours of labor or thousands of feathers went into making them. From Jean Paul Gaultier to John Galliano's Christian Dior, check out a roundup of the world's most expensive costumes, here.