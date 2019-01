David Bowie Through the Years: 30 Different Versions of the Icon in Photos

"My memory loves you," the supermodel Iman wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, on the birthday of her late husband, David Bowie . As does our collective consciousness: Really, has any icon lived on so vividly after death as Bowie? That's likely because he burned through more than a few lives—from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke to his late resurgence in his final years—before he passed away in 2016. And of course his image lives on in the work of others he influenced; in fact, we have an entire archive of fashion photography in W that pays homage to his vision. Here, 30 images icon over the years that attempt to capture the chameleon in Bowie. Some are already iconic, and the rest probably should be.