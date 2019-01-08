David Bowie Through the Years: 30 Different Versions of the Icon in Photos

Posed portrait of David Bowie , c.1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie performs in Toronto, circa 1970. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie before a press conference at the Amstel Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands on February 13, 1974. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Adoring fans reaching out to touch the hand of the English pop star, David Bowie, during the concert at the Hammersmith Odeon where Bowie announced that he was retiring his alter-ego 'Ziggy Stardust,' on July 3, 1973. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
English singer, musician and actor David Bowie in concert, circa 1974. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
(From left) David Bowie and Cher perform a duet on the music/variety television show, Cher. Image dated September 18, 1975. Originally broadcast on November 23, 1975. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie performs live on stage at Earls Court Arena on May 12, 1973 during the Ziggy Stardust tour. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
English model Twiggy poses with David Bowie in Paris for the cover of his 'Pin Ups' album, 1973. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Photo of David BOWIE, David Bowie posed, studio, still from 'Love You Till Tuesday' film - 'Space Oddity' sequence, circa 1969. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie press conference at Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, April 5, 1973. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Musician David Bowie performs onstage during his "Ziggy Stardust" era in 1973 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
English singer David Bowie travelling by train, circa 1990. He is reading a copy of the comic magazine Viz. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Singer David Bowie at the Valentine Pop Awards, circa 1970. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
\David Bowie attends the opening of "The Elephant Man" on September 28, 1980 at the Booth Theater in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie launches The Brixton Community Centre, yards away from his own birthplace in Stanfield Road, Brixton. David donated °200,000 of his own money to get the community centre off the grown, which will help locals realise their own potentials. David is seen being greeted by his many fans and supporters Picture taken July 6, 1989. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 12, 1997. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie and Simon House perform on stage at Earls Court Arena on August 28th, 1978 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Model Iman and husband, musician David Bowie on September 26, 1996. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Iman, David Bowie, and Shakira Caine on December 1, 1992. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie in Hong Kong, circa 1970. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Iman, David Bowie during The 2002 CFDA Fashion Awards at New York Public Library in New York, New York, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie and his painting during Eduard Nakhamkin Fine Arts Gallery Benefiting The American Cancer Society - November 27, 1990 at Eduard Nakhamkin Fine Arts Gallery in New York City, New York, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie, performing live onstage at The Forum on Serious Moonlight tour on August 1, 1983. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie in Philadelphia, PA on July 28, 1987. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie and wife Iman on July 9, 2002 at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie backstage on October 20, 2001 during The Concert for New York City, backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jakob Dylan and David Bowie on October 6, 2001 backstage during The Who concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Musician David Bowie and wife model Iman arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala sponsored by Gucci on April 28, 2003 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Steven Tyler, David Bowie and Pink during 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City, New York, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Bowie attends the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival Party at The State Supreme Courthouse April 26, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.