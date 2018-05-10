A New Book About the 20th Century's Most Glamorous Art Patrons Is a Good Excuse for a Great Party

Allison Sarofim at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
William Middleton and Lynn Wyatt at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Kelly Rutherford at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Vincent Van De Wijngaard, Saskia de Brauw, and Dan Thawley at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Jack Pearson and Billy Sullivan at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Alaina Morini and Aziz Friderich at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Todd Eberle and Wayne Mazer at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Adam Lippes, Anne McNally and Willam Middleton at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Bonnie Morrison and Todd Klein at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Yaniv Cohen at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Christophe de Menil and Stefano Tonchi at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Ann Wolf and William Middleton at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Richard Pandiscio at at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Jeffrey Deitch at the De Menil Biography Book Show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018. Photo courtesy of BFA.