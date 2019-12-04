Highlights From Design Miami/ 2019 Even before Design Miami/ 2019 opened its doors on Tuesday, Harry Nuriev's Balenciaga Sofa—a sectional stuffed in old designer clothing provided by the brand—had already gone viral. Fair-goers lined up to get a chance to sit on the (surprisingly comfortable) work and of course to snap a selfie. Though, as one of the foremost gatherings of contemporary design galleries on the globe, the fair is as full of highly covetable and Instagram-able pieces as the sofa was of Demna Gvasalia's designs. R and Company presented an other-worldly installation from Roman Gregory, Louis Vuitton welcomed the latest addition to its Objets Nomades collection, and hometown hero Daniel Arsham presented a minty fresh office space worthy of a Sci-Fi mogul. Here, some of the best offerings from this year's fair.