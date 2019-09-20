Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) and Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) and Lily James (Lady Rose MacClare) in the London Season of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Shirley MacLaine (Martha Levinson) in season 3 episode 1 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in season 6 episode 4 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), and Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Lily James (Lady Rose MacClare) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in season 4 episode 9 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.
Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham) and Shirley MacLaine (Martha Levinson) in season 3 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in season 2 episode 1 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in season 3 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) and Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham) in season 2 episode 1 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.