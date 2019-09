Over the course of its near-decade long reign, Downton Abbey 's popularity has never waned; in fact, it now seems to be stronger than ever, given that the film adaptation of the PBS series, which hits theaters on Friday, has already managed to beat out Brad Pitt's Ad Astra at the box office . Aside from a slew of upstairs-downstairs drama, there's something else you can expect from the film: a whole new set of 20th-century looks—including, no doubt, plenty of hats, tiaras, and evening gloves—for the Crawley clan (and, of course, their servants). As they leave behind Edwardian fashion for the styles of 1927, take a look back at six seasons' worth of era-defining looks, from beaded gowns to (gasp!) ladies' trousers, here.