'Downton Abbey': Revisit the Series's Best Fashion Moments

Over the course of its near-decade long reign, Downton Abbey's popularity has never waned; in fact, it now seems to be stronger than ever, given that the film adaptation of the PBS series, which hits theaters on Friday, has already managed to beat out Brad Pitt's Ad Astra at the box office. Aside from a slew of upstairs-downstairs drama, there's something else you can expect from the film: a whole new set of 20th-century looks—including, no doubt, plenty of hats, tiaras, and evening gloves—for the Crawley clan (and, of course, their servants). As they leave behind Edwardian fashion for the styles of 1927, take a look back at six seasons' worth of era-defining looks, from beaded gowns to (gasp!) ladies' trousers, here.
Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) and Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) and Lily James (Lady Rose MacClare) in the London Season of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Shirley MacLaine (Martha Levinson) in season 3 episode 1 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in season 6 episode 4 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), and Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Lily James (Lady Rose MacClare) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in season 4 episode 9 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham) and Shirley MacLaine (Martha Levinson) in season 3 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) in season 2 episode 1 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) in season 3 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) in Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham) and Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham) in season 2 episode 1 of Downton Abbey. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

