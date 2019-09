See Eckhaus Latta's Art-School Spin on Sequins for Spring/Summer 2020

At first glance, Eckhaus Latta 's spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday was business as usual for the label: It took place in Brooklyn, far from staid venues like Spring Studios, and starred a cast of past and present muses including Hari Nef, Jane Moseley, Michael Bailey-Gates , Paloma Elsesser, Susan Cianciolo , and Coco Gordon Moore . But upon closer inspection, this season's collection was more wearable than ever—to the point that, in a first for the label, it even featured sequins. If that gives you doubts about where the label is heading, don't fret: Designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta intentionally sought to work styles outside of their usual realm, and still managed to stay true to their arts school roots. (That's all the more impressive given that they once again collaborated with Ugg—this time on extremely un-Ugg-like pairs of platform mules.) Head backstage to take it all in up-close, here.