NYFW

See Eckhaus Latta's Art-School Spin on Sequins for Spring/Summer 2020

At first glance, Eckhaus Latta's spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday was business as usual for the label: It took place in Brooklyn, far from staid venues like Spring Studios, and starred a cast of past and present muses including Hari Nef, Jane Moseley, Michael Bailey-Gates, Paloma Elsesser, Susan Cianciolo, and Coco Gordon Moore. But upon closer inspection, this season's collection was more wearable than ever—to the point that, in a first for the label, it even featured sequins. If that gives you doubts about where the label is heading, don't fret: Designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta intentionally sought to work styles outside of their usual realm, and still managed to stay true to their arts school roots. (That's all the more impressive given that they once again collaborated with Ugg—this time on extremely un-Ugg-like pairs of platform mules.) Head backstage to take it all in up-close, here.
and
Jane Moseley and Michael Bailey-Gates
Serichai Traipoom
1/22

Backstage at the Eckhaus Latta SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 10th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
2/22

Serichai Traipoom
3/22

Serichai Traipoom
4/22

Serichai Traipoom
5/22

Serichai Traipoom
6/22

Serichai Traipoom
7/22

Serichai Traipoom
8/22

Serichai Traipoom
9/22

Serichai Traipoom
10/22

Serichai Traipoom
11/22

Serichai Traipoom
12/22

Serichai Traipoom
13/22

Serichai Traipoom
14/22

Serichai Traipoom
15/22

Serichai Traipoom
16/22

Serichai Traipoom
17/22

Serichai Traipoom
18/22

Serichai Traipoom
19/22

Serichai Traipoom
20/22

Serichai Traipoom
21/22

Serichai Traipoom
22/22

